DRDO 2020 Scientist Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check Descriptive Paper - Mechanical, Electronic & Communication, Computer Science Engineering Syllabus

Recruitment & Assessment Centre (RAC) has begun the registration process for filling up 311 vacancies of Scientist - Group ‘B’ in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), in Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs. 56,100/-) in specified disciplines and categories. Candidates can apply till 10th July 2020 for the recruitment process of 311 (DRDO-293, ADA-18) vacancies.

Below are the important dates for DRDO 2020 Scientist Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for DRDO 2020 Scientist Exam Issue of Notification 13th May 2020 Dates for submission of online applications Till 10th July 2020 (5:00 PM) DRDO 2020 Scientist Descriptive Exam (Part-1 only) October 2020 (Tentative)

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of DRDO 2020 Scientist Recruitment Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

DRDO 2020 Scientist Recruitment Selection Process

The Selection Procedure will differ for different Subjects or Discipline:

Parts Screening/ Shortlisting For Subjects/ Disciplines under Part-I (a) Category I: Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for a Descriptive Examination on the basis of valid GATE score in the ratio of 1:25, subject to their GATE score not being below 25% of the GATE score of the first shortlisted candidate. Category II: All eligible IIT and NIT graduate engineers with minimum 80% aggregate marks in the EQ degree will be called for a Descriptive Examination. (b) Candidates who appear for the Descriptive Examination will be further shortlisted for Personal Interview in the ratio of 1:5 in order of merit list prepared on the basis of the Descriptive Examination only For Subjects/ Disciplines under Part-II Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for Personal interview on the basis of valid GATE score in the ratio of 1:5 subject to their availability in order of discipline-wise category-wise merit list. For Subject/ Discipline under Part-III Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for Personal interview from amongst the candidates who have at least qualified for Assistant Professor, on the basis of the aggregate percentage of marks in the NET in the ratio of 1:5 subject to their availability in order of category-wise merit list

DRDO 2020 Scientist Exam Pattern for Descriptive Paper (Part-1)

The examination will be of descriptive type, consisting of two papers of 300 marks each, to be conducted in two sessions of duration of three hours each. The syllabus of the examination (downloadable from RAC website) is similar to Engineering Services examination (Main) in the relevant discipline conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The examination will be administered in a paper-based format. The Descriptive Examination is likely to be held in October 2020.

DRDO 2020 Scientist Exam Pattern for Descriptive Paper (Part-1) Papers & Session Marks Duration Paper-1 300 3 Hours Paper-2 300 3 Hours

Tentatively, the Descriptive Examination will be conducted at DRDO centres in seven cities (Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, and Pune) as well as at other common centres, if the need arises. Candidates are required to indicate their first and second preference of examination centre in the online application from among the listed centres. However, RAC reserves the right to allot any centre as per its administrative convenience.

DDA 2020 Scientist Descriptive Paper - Mechanical Engineering Syllabus

Paper-1 S. No. Syllabus 1 Fluid Mechanics: Basic Concepts and Properties of Fluids, Manometry, Fluid Statics, Buoyancy, Equations of Motion, Bernoulli’s equation and applications, Viscous flow of incompressible fluids, Laminar and Turbulent flows, Flow through pipes and head losses in pipes. 2 Thermodynamics and Heat transfer: Thermodynamic systems and processes; properties of pure substance; Zeroth, First and Second Laws of Thermodynamics; Entropy, Irreversibility and availability; analysis of thermodynamic cycles related to energy conversion: Rankine, Otto, Diesel and Dual Cycles; ideal and real gases; compressibility factor; Gas mixtures. Modes of heat transfer, Steady and unsteady heat conduction, Thermal resistance, Fins, Free and forced convection, Correlations for convective heat transfer, Radiative heat transfer – Radiation heat transfer co-efficient; boiling and condensation, Heat exchanger performance analysis. 3 IC Engines, Refrigeration and Air conditioning: SI and CI Engines, Engine Systems and Components, Performance characteristics and testing of IC Engines; Fuels; Emissions and Emission Control. Vapour compression refrigeration, Refrigerants and Working cycles, Compressors, Condensers, Evaporators and Expansion devices, Other types of refrigeration systems like Vapour Absorption, Vapour jet, thermo electric and Vortex tube refrigeration. Psychometric properties and processes, Comfort chart, Comfort and industrial air conditioning, Load calculations and Heat pumps. 4 Turbo Machinery: Reciprocating and Rotary pumps, Pelton wheel, Kaplan and Francis Turbines, velocity diagrams, Impulse and Reaction principles, Steam and Gas Turbines, Theory of Jet Propulsion – Pulse jet and Ram Jet Engines, Reciprocating and Rotary Compressors – Theory and Applications 5 Power Plant Engineering: Rankine and Brayton cycles with regeneration and reheat, Fuels and their properties, Flue gas analysis, Boilers, steam turbines and other power plant components like condensers, air ejectors, electrostatic precipitators and cooling towers – their theory and design, types and applications; 6 Renewable Sources of Energy: Solar Radiation, Solar Thermal Energy collection - Flat Plate and focusing collectors their materials and performance. Solar Thermal Energy Storage, Applications – heating, cooling and Power Generation; Solar Photovoltaic Conversion; Harnessing of Wind Energy, Bio-mass and Tidal Energy – Methods and Applications, Working principles of Fuel Cells. Paper-2 7 Engineering Mechanics: Analysis of System of Forces, Friction, Centroid and Centre of Gravity, Dynamics; Stresses and Strains-Compound Stresses and Strains, Bending Moment and Shear Force Diagrams, Theory of Bending Stresses- Slope and deflection-Torsion, Thin and thick Cylinders, Spheres. 8 Engineering Materials: Basic Crystallography, Alloys and Phase diagrams, Heat Treatment, Ferrous and Non Ferrous Metals, Non metallic materials, Basics of Nano-materials, Mechanical Properties and Testing, Corrosion prevention and control 9 Mechanisms and Machines: Types of Kinematics Pair, Mobility, Inversions, Kinematic Analysis, Velocity and Acceleration Analysis of Planar Mechanisms, CAMs with uniform acceleration and retardation, cycloidal motion, oscillating followers; Vibrations –Free and forced vibration of undamped and damped SDOF systems, Transmissibility Ratio, Vibration Isolation, Critical Speed of Shafts. Gears – Geometry of tooth profiles, Law of gearing, Involute profile, Interference, Helical, Spiral and Worm Gears, Gear Trains- Simple, compound and Epicyclic; Dynamic Analysis – Slider – crank mechanisms, turning moment computations, balancing of Revolving & Reciprocating masses, Gyroscopes –Effect of Gyroscopic couple on automobiles, ships and aircrafts, Governors. 10 Design of Machine Elements: Design for static and dynamic loading; failure theories; fatigue strength and the S-N diagram; principles of the design of machine elements such as riveted, welded and bolted joints. Shafts, Spur gears, rolling and sliding contact bearings, Brakes and clutches, flywheels. 11 Manufacturing ,Industrial and Maintenance Engineering: Metal casting-Metal forming, Metal Joining, Machining and machine tool operations, Limits, fits and tolerances, Metrology and inspection, computer Integrated manufacturing, FMS, Production planning and Control, Inventory control and operations research - CPM-PERT. Failure concepts and characteristics-Reliability, Failure analysis, Machine Vibration, Data acquisition, Fault Detection, Vibration Monitoring, Field Balancing of Rotors, Noise Monitoring, Wear and Debris Analysis, Signature Analysis, NDT Techniques in Condition Monitoring. 12 Mechatronics and Robotics: Microprocessors and Microcontrollers: Architecture, programming, I/O, Computer interfacing, Programmable logic controller. Sensors and actuators, Piezoelectric accelerometer, Hall effect sensor, Optical Encoder, Resolver, Inductosyn, Pneumatic and Hydraulic actuators, stepper motor, Control Systems- Mathematical modeling of Physical systems, control signals, controllability and observability. Robotics, Robot Classification, Robot Specification, notation; Direct and Inverse Kinematics; Homogeneous Coordinates and Arm Equation of four Axis SCARA Robot.

DDA 2020 Scientist Descriptive Paper - Electronic & Communication Engineering Syllabus

Paper-1 S. No. Syllabus 1 Basic Electronics Engineering: Basics of semiconductors; Diode/Transistor basics and characteristics; Diodes for different uses; Junction & Field Effect Transistors (BJTs, JFETs, MOSFETs); Transistor amplifiers of different types, oscillators and other circuits; Basics of Integrated Circuits (ICs); Bipolar, MOS and CMOS ICs; Basics of linear ICs, operational amplifiers and their applications-linear/non-linear; Optical sources/detectors; Basics of Opto electronics and its applications. 2 Basic Electrical Engineering: DC circuits-Ohm’s & Kirchoff’s laws, mesh and nodal analysis, circuit theorems; Electro-magnetism, Faraday’s & Lenz’s laws, induced EMF and its uses; Single-phase AC circuits; Transformers, efficiency; Basics-DC machines, induction machines, and synchronous machines; Electrical power sources- basics: hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, solar; Basics of batteries and their uses. 3 Materials Science: Electrical Engineering materials; Crystal structure & defects; Ceramic materials-structures, composites, processing and uses; Insulating laminates for electronics, structures, properties and uses; Magnetic materials, basics, classification, ferrites, ferro/para-magnetic materials and components; Nano materials-basics, preparation, purification, sintering, nano particles and uses; Nano-optical/magnetic/electronic materials and uses; Superconductivity, uses. 4 Electronic Measurements and Instrumentation: Principles of measurement, accuracy, precision and standards; Analog and Digital systems for measurement, measuring instruments for different applications; Static/dynamic characteristics of measurement systems, errors, statistical analysis and curve fitting; Measurement systems for nonelectrical quantities; Basics of telemetry; Different types of transducers and displays; Data acquisition system basics. 5 Network Theory: Network graphs & matrices; Wye-Delta transformation; Linear constant coefficient differential equations- time domain analysis of RLC circuits; Solution of network equations using Laplace transforms- frequency domain analysis of RLC circuits; 2-port network parameters-driving point & transfer functions; State equations for networks; Steady state sinusoidal analysis. 6 Analog and Digital Circuits: Small signal equivalent circuits of diodes, BJTS and FETs; Diode circuits for different uses; Biasing & stability of BJT & JFET amplifier circuits; Analysis/design of amplifier- single/multi-stage; Feedback & uses; Active filters, timers, multipliers, wave shaping, A/D-D/A converters; Boolean Algebra& uses; Logic gates, Digital IC families, Combinatorial/sequential circuits; Basics of multiplexers, counters/ registers/ memories/ microprocessors, design & applications. Paper-2 7 Analog and Digital Communication Systems: Random signals, noise, probability theory, information theory; Analog versus digital communication & applications: Systems- AM, FM, transmitters/receivers, theory/practice/ standards, SNR comparison; Digital communication basics: Sampling, quantizing, coding, PCM, DPCM, multiplexing-audio/video; Digital modulation: ASK, FSK, PSK; Multiple access: TDMA, FDMA, CDMA; Optical communication: fibre optics, theory, practice/standards. 8 Control Systems: Classification of signals and systems; Application of signal and system theory; System realization; Transforms& their applications; Signal flow graphs, Routh-Hurwitz criteria, root loci, Nyquist/Bode plots; Feedback systems-open &close loop types, stability analysis, steady state, transient and frequency response analysis; Design of control systems, compensators, elements of lead/lag compensation, PID and industrial controllers. 9 Computer Organization and Architecture: Basic architecture, CPU, I/O organisation, memory organisation, peripheral devices, trends; Hardware /software issues; Data representation& Programming; Operating systems-basics, processes, characteristics, applications; Memory management, virtual memory, file systems, protection & security; Data bases, different types, characteristics and design; Transactions and concurrency control; Elements of programming languages, typical examples. 10 Electro Magnetics: Elements of vector calculus, Maxwell’s equations-basic concepts; Gauss’, Stokes’ theorems; Wave propagation through different media; Transmission Lines-different types, basics, Smith’s chart, impedance matching/transformation, S-parameters, pulse excitation, uses; Waveguides-basics, rectangular types, modes, cut-off frequency, dispersion, dielectric types; Antennas-radiation pattern, monopoles/dipoles, gain, arrays-active/passive, theory, uses. 11 Advanced Electronics Topics: VLSI technology: Processing, lithography, interconnects, packaging, testing; VLSI design: Principles, MUX/ROM/PLA-based design, Moore & Mealy circuit design; Pipeline concepts & functions; Design for testability, examples; DSP: Discrete time signals/systems, uses; Digital filters: FIR/IIR types, design, speech/audio/radar signal processing uses; Microprocessors & microcontrollers, basics, interrupts, DMA, instruction sets, interfacing; Controllers & uses; Embedded systems. 12 Advanced Communication Topics: Communication networks: Principles/ practices/ technologies/ uses/ OSI model/ security; Basic packet multiplexed streams/ scheduling; Cellular networks, types, analysis, protocols (TCP/TCPIP); Microwave & satellite communication: Terrestrial/ space type LOS systems, block schematics link calculations, system design; Communication satellites, orbits, characteristics, systems, uses; Fibreoptic communication systems, block schematics, link calculations, system design

DDA 2020 Scientist Descriptive Paper - Computer Science & Engineering Syllabus

Paper-1 S. No. Syllabus 1 Engineering Mathematics a. Linear Algebra: Matrices, Determinants, system of linear equations, eigenvalues and eigenvectors, LU decomposition, orthonormal bases, Transforms – Fourier, DCT, wavelets. b. Calculus: Limits, continuity, differentiability, maxima and minima, mean value theorem, integration. Vector calculus – gradient, divergence, curl, integral theorems. c. Probability: Random variables, probability distributions – uniform, normal, exponential, Poisson, binomial. Mean, median, mode, standard deviation. Conditional probability and Bayes theorem. Information theory: Shannon entropy, information, conditional information. 2 Discrete Mathematics: Propositional and first order logic. Sets, relations, functions, partial orders and lattices, groups. Graphs: connectivity, matching, coloring. Combinatorics: counting, recurrence relations, generating functions 3 Digital Logic: Boolean algebra. Combinational and sequential circuits. Minimization. Number representation and computer arithmetic (fixed and floating point) 4 Computer Organization and Architecture Machine instructions and addressing modes. Assembly language. ALU, data path and control unit. Instruction pipelining. Memory hierarchy: cache, main memory and secondary storage. I/O interface (interrupt and DMA modes). RISC, CISC, parallel architectures 5 Programming and Data Structures Programming in C: functions, structures, memory management, recursion, arrays, stacks, queues, linked lists, trees, binary search trees, binary heaps, graphs. Object oriented programming basics. 6 Algorithms Searching, sorting, hashing. Asymptotic worst case, time and space complexity. Algorithm design techniques: greedy, dynamic programming and divide‐and‐conquer. Graph search, minimum spanning trees, shortest paths. Paper-2 7 Compiler design Lexical analysis, parsing, syntax‐directed translation. Runtime environments, intermediate code generation. 8 Operating System Processes, threads, inter‐process communication, concurrency and synchronization, deadlocks. CPU scheduling. Memory management and virtual memory. File systems. Virtual machines and hypervisors. Secure operating systems. 9 Theory of Computation Regular expressions and finite automata. Context‐free grammars and push‐down automata. Regular and context‐free languages, pumping lemma. Turing machines and undecidability. 10 Databases ER‐model. Relational model: relational algebra, tuple calculus, SQL. Integrity constraints. Normal forms. File organization, indexing (eg, B and B+ trees). Transactions and concurrency controls. 11 Computer Networks Concept of layering, OSI model. LAN technologies (Ethernet). Flow and error control techniques, switching. IPv4 / IPv6, routers and routing algorithms (distance vector, link state). TCP/UDP and sockets, congestion control. Application layer protocols (DNS, SMTP, POP, FTP, HTTP). Basics of WiFi. 12 Security of Cyber Systems Cyber security principles, Kerberos, RADIUS, secure protocols (IPSec, SSH, SSL), basics of public key and private key cryptography, hash functions, block chains, digital signatures, certificates. Firewalls, intrusion detection systems, basics of IoT security and Cloud security. Threats, vulnerabilities, malicious software. Attacks: buffer overflow, DoS, DDoS, SQL injection, web application attacks 13 AI and Machine Learning Classification and clustering techniques, dimensionality reduction: PCA, SVD. Correlation and regression analysis. Training and test data: over fitting, under fitting. Search. Ontology. Decision trees. Artificial Neural networks: activation function, multi‐layer perceptron, deep learning. Application of artificial neural networks

After going through the above exam pattern of DDA 2020 Scientist Recruitment, candidates can start preparing for the Descriptive Paper to score high marks and clear the cut-off marks.