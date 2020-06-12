DRDO RAC 2020 Recruitment @rac.gov.in for 311 Scientist Vacancies: Check Eligibility, Registration Date, Selection Process, Exam Date & Other Notifications

DRDO RAC 2020 Recruitment @rac.gov.in for 311 Scientist Vacancies: Recruitment & Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited online applications from Graduate Engineers and Post Graduates in Science including students who are appearing or have appeared in their final year examination through RAC website (rac.gov.in) for recruitment to the posts of Scientist `B’ in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), in Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs. 56,100/-) in specified disciplines and categories. Total emoluments (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs.80,000/- p.m. at the present metro city rate. DRDO & ADA 2020 Recruitment will be conducted for filling 311 (DRDO-293, ADA-18) vacancies.

In this article we are going to share all the relevant information related to DRDO 2020 Scientist Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

DRDO 2020 Scientist Recruitment Notification

Reference DRDO/RAC Advt. No. 137 published on the RAC website (https://rac.gov.in) on 13th May 2020 for recruitment to 167 posts of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO. Due to availability of vacancies in Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Bengaluru, a total of 18 vacancies for the post of Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ have been added to some subjects/ disciplines on 20th May 2020. Subsequently, due to availability of 126 additional vacancies in DRDO, the table in Advt. No. 137 (for 167 vacancies in DRDO) and the table in Addendum no. 1 (for 18 vacancies in ADA) are hereby replaced with the following table which gives the consolidated new vacancy position.The application process for will end on 10th July 2020.

DRDO 2020 Scientist Exam Dates

Important Dates for UPSC NDA II 2019 Exam Issue of Notification 13th May 2020 Dates for submission of online applications Till 10th July 2020 (5:00 PM) DRDO 2020 Scientist Descriptive Exam October 2020 (Tentative)

DRDO 2020 Scientist Vacancies

Part-I (3 disciplines) Subject/ Discipline Number of Vacancies UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Electronics & Communication Engineering 31 + 1* 8 + 1* 21 + 1* 11 + 1* 6 77 + 4* Mechanical Engineering 28 + 4* 8 20 + 2* 12 + 1* 6 + 1* 74 + 8* Computer Science & Engineering# 26 + 1* 5 16 8 4 59 + 1* Part-II (8 disciplines) Subject/ Discipline Number of Vacancies UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Electrical Engineering 4 2 3 2 1 12 Material Science & Engineering/ Metallurgical Engineering# 5 - 3 1 1 10 Physics# 5 2 4 3 - 14 Chemistry# 2 1 2 1 1 7 Chemical Engineering 5 1 3 1 1 11 Aeronautical Engineering 5 + 3* 1 3+1* 2+1* 1 12 + 5* Mathematics# 2 - 1 1 - 4 Civil Engineering 1 1 1 - - 3 Part-III (1 discipline) Subject/ Discipline Number of Vacancies UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Psychology 4 1 2 2 1 10 Note: Vacancies in Psychology are for encadred posts of Scientist at various Selection Boards/Centres under Army HQ, Navy HQ and Air HQ and generally not transferable to DRDO Establishments. #Four out of the total vacancies of DRDO are reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) i.e. two vacancies for PwD-Orthopaedic Handicapped (OH) category and two vacancies for PwD-Hearing Handicapped (HH) category, in the #marked subjects/disciplines.. * Vacancies marked for Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA)

DRDO 2020 Scientist Eligibility Criteria

For the DRDO 2020 Scientist Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Age Limit:

For the sake of clarity, it is reiterated that candidates must note that the age limit as on closing date of advertisement (10th July 2020) is as follows:

Category Age Limit DRDO ADA Un-Reserved (UR) /EWS 28 years 30 years OBC (Non-creamy layer) 31 years 33 years SC/ST 33 years 35 years

Relaxation in upper age limit (As per Govt rules):

Category Relaxation in upper age limit PwD (HH) and PwD (OH) Upto 10 years for PwD (HH) and PwD(OH) candidates in the # marked disciplines. Central Civilian Govt. employees The upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years for serving Central Civilian Govt. employees working in posts which are in the same line or allied cadres only if a relationship could be established that the service already rendered in a particular post will be useful for the efficient discharge of the duties of the advertised posts. Ex-servicemen The upper age limit is relaxable for Ex-servicemen including Ex SSCOs/ ECOs as per rules in vogue.

Nationality

Only Indian Nationals can apply

Educational Qualifications

Part-I (3 disciplines) Category I: Candidates should possess the requisite Essential Qualification (EQ) along with a valid GATE-2018/2019/2020 Qualification. OR Category II: Candidates should possess the requisite Essential Qualification (EQ) from IITs/NITs with minimum aggregate 80% marks Subject/ Discipline Details of corresponding Essential Qualification (EQ) & Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Equivalent acceptable subjects of Essential Qualification Degree Electronics & Communication Engineering Essential Qualification (EQ): At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Applicants must also fulfil ONE of the following additional requirements: 1. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg [Paper code : EC] 2. Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT). 1. Electronics & Communication Engg 2. Electronics Engg 3. Electronics & Computer Engg 4. Electronics & Control Engg. 5. Electronics & Communication System Engg 6. Electronics & Instrumentation Engg 7. Electronics & Tele- Communication Engg 8. Electronics & Telematics Engg 9. Industrial Electronics Engg 10. Tele Communication Engg 11. Telecommunication & Information Tech 12. Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engg 13. Electronics & Electrical Communication Engg 14. Electrical with Communication Engg 15. Radio Physics & Electronics 16. Electrical Engg 17. Electrical & Electronics Engg 18. Electronics & Communication Engg (Avionics) Mechanical Engineering Essential Qualification (EQ): At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Applicants must also fulfil ONE of the following additional requirements: 1. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Mechanical Engineering [Paper code : ME] 2. Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an IIT or NIT. 1. Mechanical Engg 2. Mechanical & Automation Engg 3. Mechanical & Production Engg Computer Science & Engineering# Essential Qualification (EQ): At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science & Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Applicants must also fulfil ONE of the following additional requirements: 1. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Computer Science & Information Technology [Paper code : CS] 2. Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an IIT or NIT. 1. Computer Science/ Engg/ Technology 2. Computer Science and Engg./Technology 3. Computer Science/Engg & Info Tech 4. Computer Science & System Engg 5. Software Engg/ Technology 6. Computer Science & Automation Engg/ Tech 7. Information Technology 8. Computer Science/Technology & Informatics Engg/ Tech 9. Information Science & Engg/Technology 10. Computer & Communication Engg 11. Computer Networking Part-II (8 disciplines) Candidates should possess the requisite Essential Qualification (EQ) along with a valid GATE -2018/2019/2020 Qualification. Subject/ Discipline Details of corresponding Essential Qualification (EQ) & Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Equivalent acceptable subjects of Essential Qualification Degree Electrical Engineering Essential Qualification (EQ): At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electrical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Electrical Engg [Paper code : EE] 1. Electrical Engg 2. Electrical Power System Engg 3. Electrical & Electronics Engg 4. Electrical & Renewable Energy Engg 5. Power Engg 6. Power Electronics Engg 7. Electronics & Electrical Communications Engg 8. Electrical with Communication Engg Material Science & Engineering/ Metallurgical Engineering# Essential Qualification: At least First Class Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in Metallurgy from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Metallurgical Engineering [Paper code : MT] 1. Metallurgy & Material Tech 2. Metallurgy/Metallurgical Engg 3. Materials Engg 4. Material Science & Engg 5. Material Science & Metallurgical Engg Physics# Essential Qualification: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Physics from a recognised university or equivalent. GATE Qualification : Valid GATE score in Physics [Paper code : PH] 1. Physics 2. Physics (Electronics) 3. Applied Physics 4. Solid State Physics 5. Computational Physics 6. Engineering Physics 7. Physics & Electronics Chemistry# Essential Qualification: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognised university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Chemistry [Paper code : CY] 1. Chemistry 2. Organic Chemistry 3. Inorganic Chemistry 4. Analytical Chemistry 5. Physical Chemistry 6. Applied Chemistry Chemical Engineering Essential Qualification: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Chemical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Chemical Engineering [Paper code : CH] 1. Chemical Engg 2. Chemical Technology 3. Chemical Plant Engg 4. Applied Chemical & Polymer Technology 5. Polymer Science & Chemical Technology 6. Chemical Science & Technology Aeronautical Engineering Essential Qualification#: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Aeronautical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification : Valid GATE score in Aerospace Engineering [Paper code : AE] 1. Aeronautical Engg 2. Aerospace Engg 3. Aerospace Engg (Avionics) Mathematics# Essential Qualification#: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Mathematics from a recognised university or equivalent. GATE Qualification : Valid GATE score in Mathematics [Paper code : MA] 1. Mathematics 2. Applied Mathematics 3. Mathematics & Computing Civil Engineering Essential Qualification#: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Civil Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification : Valid GATE score in Civil Engineering [Paper code : CE] 1. Civil Engg 2. Civil & Structural Engg 3. Civil & Environmental Engg 4. Civil & Rural Engg 5. Civil & Water Management Engg 6. Civil & Infrastructure Engg 7. Construction Engg & Management Part-III (1 discipline) Candidates should possess the requisite Essential Qualification (EQ) along with NET Qualification. Subject/ Discipline Details of corresponding Essential Qualification (EQ) & National Eligibility Test (NET) Equivalent acceptable subjects of Essential Qualification Degree Psychology Essential Qualification: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Psychology from a recognized university or equivalent. NET Qualification: Qualified the NET exam for eligibility to Assistant Professorship in Psychology [Subject Code : 04] Candidates due to appear for the NET exam of June 2020 may also apply subject to a declaration (as per format available at RAC website) that they have submitted their applications for writing the June 2020 NET (online). These candidates will have to submit their NET score card/certificate within fifteen days of the declaration of NET June 2020 results. 1. Psychology 2. Applied Psychology 3. Clinical Psychology 4. Counselling/ Counselling and Guidance Psychology 5. Health Psychology 6. Military Psychology 7. Cognitive Psychology 8. Psychology (Organizational Behaviour) 9. Physiological Psychology 10. Abnormal Psychology 11. Social Psychology 12. Educational Psychology 13. Industrial Psychology 14. Any combination of above listed subjects

Note:

Applicants who are appearing or have appeared in the final year/semester examination, or whose final examinations have been delayed and are expecting to achieve First Class after final examination, may submit their degree/provisional degree certificate by 31 August 2020 (extendable, at the discretion of RAC, depending upon the situation prevailing at that time), if not able to do so at the time of filling the application form.

Candidates having their EQ degree from foreign universities should obtain equivalence certificate from ‘Association of Indian Universities, Delhi’ and submit the same on or before 31 August 2020.

In case a particular institute does not have any criteria for First Class or equivalent, 60% marks will be taken as equivalent to First Class for that institute. In such cases where conversion formula is not available, CGPA/CPI of 6.75 (for a 10 point scale) will be taken as equivalent to 60% as per AICTE guidelines.

Shortlisting of candidates for the vacancies for PwD(HH) and (OH) categories – whether in Part-I (including those from IITs/NITs with minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree) or Part-II of Table 1 – will only be done through GATE score and not through the Descriptive Examination. However, if a PwD candidate wants to compete against UR or her/his own category in Computer Science included in Part-I of Table 1, then such a candidate would also have to take the Descriptive Examination, if shortlisted.

DRDO 2020 Scientist Selection Process

Parts Screening/ Shortlisting For Subjects/ Disciplines under Part-I (a) Category I: Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for a Descriptive Examination on the basis of valid GATE score in the ratio of 1:25, subject to their GATE score not being below 25% of the GATE score of the first shortlisted candidate. Category II: All eligible IIT and NIT graduate engineers with minimum 80% aggregate marks in the EQ degree will be called for a Descriptive Examination. (b) Candidates who appear for the Descriptive Examination will be further shortlisted for Personal Interview in the ratio of 1:5 in order of merit list prepared on the basis of the Descriptive Examination only For Subjects/ Disciplines under Part-II Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for Personal interview on the basis of valid GATE score in the ratio of 1:5 subject to their availability in order of discipline-wise category-wise merit list. For Subject/ Discipline under Part-III Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for Personal interview from amongst the candidates who have at least qualified for Assistant Professor, on the basis of the aggregate percentage of marks in the NET in the ratio of 1:5 subject to their availability in order of category-wise merit list

DRDO 2020 Scientist Application Process

Aspirants can fill DRDO Scientist 2020 Application Form from till 10th July at rac.gov.in. For your ease we have listed down some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s have a look at those points:

Step-1: Candidates are required to register online at the RAC website (https://rac.gov.in).

Step-2: On successful registration, the candidates may login before the closing date of the advertisement to fill the application form online. candidates are required to indicate their preferences for DRDO and/or ADA (wherever applicable).

Step-3: The candidates are required to upload the requisite certificates:

i) Self attested certificates/testimonials regarding Date of Birth (Matriculation /High School Certificate or Birth Certificate issued by appropriate local authority), Essential Qualification degree along with mark-sheets (both front and reverse side), Conversion Formula (CGPA/CPI to Percentage), Caste, EWS status, Ex-serviceman, Disability, Employment in Central Govt civilian posts, etc. The maximum file size of each attachment should not exceed 500KB and it must be legible when a print out is taken.

ii) A recent passport size colour photograph (size not exceeding 30 KB; resolution of 110 x 140 pixels).

iii) Scanned sample of candidate’s signature.

iv) Valid GATE score card (Applicable only for Category I candidates in Part-I disciplines, and for all candidates in Part-II disciplines).

v) NET certificate and score card (Applicable only for candidates in Part-III discipline)

vi) The candidates, whether in Govt Service or in Govt owned organisations, should upload a signed declaration (as per the proforma available at RAC website) that they have informed their Cadre Controlling Authority (CCA) in writing that they have applied for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO.

vii) A provision will be made for the candidates who have appeared in final year examination, to upload their degree/provisional degree certificate online till 31 August 2020 (extendable, at the discretion of RAC, depending upon the situation prevailing at that time).

viii) A provision will be made for the candidates due to appear for the NET June 2020 examination, to upload their NET certificate/score card online till the 15th day from the declaration of the NET June 2020 results.

Step-4: Fill details of the application fee payment (if not exempted) and lock the application before submission of the same. General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs 100/- (Rs. One Hundred only) payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

Category Amount General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates Rs. 100 SC/ST/PwD and women candidates Nil

Step-5: Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the online recruitment application (pdf format) after locking the online application form. v) Only locked/finalised applications in all respects shall be considered.

Note:

The GATE/NET paper and the subject of qualifying degree of the candidates must be as per the discipline-wise table provided (Table 1). Candidates are advised to be careful while filling their GATE score (for Part I & II disciplines) / percentage of marks in NET (for Part III discipline), as the short listing will be based on the same filled in the application form. The scrutiny of application will only be done for those candidates who are above the cut off of GATE score / cut-off of percentage of marks in NET, as per the norms of shortlisting specified in the advertisement. A wrongly filled GATE score or wrongly filled percentage of marks in NET may automatically result in candidate not getting shortlisted for scrutiny purposes also. RAC will be verifying the GATE and NET scores of the applicants, and if the verification requires any additional information at a later stage (apart from the information sought on the application form), the same will be asked from the candidate. Failing to furnish the required information when asked will make their candidature liable for cancellation. Candidates in Govt. service or in Govt. owned organisations should submit their applications online directly to the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC). However, such candidates are immediately required to give due intimation to their employer regarding the details of the DRDO posts to which they have applied, requesting the employer to communicate to RAC directly (in case of any objection) within 30 days of the deadline for applying to the DRDO post(s). To this effect, a declaration (Please see Para 3(vi) for details) is to be uploaded by the candidate that he/she has intimated their employer that they have applied for a post in DRDO. Candidates should note that in case a communication is received from their employer by RAC withholding permission to the candidates applying for the posts, their candidature will be liable for cancellation.

DRDO 2020 Scientist Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The examination will be of descriptive type, consisting of two papers of 300 marks each, to be conducted in two sessions of duration of three hours each. The syllabus of the examination (downloadable from RAC website) is similar to Engineering Services examination (Main) in the relevant discipline conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The examination will be administered in a paper-based format.

iTentatively, the Descriptive Examination will be conducted at DRDO centres in seven cities (Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, and Pune) as well as at other common centres, if the need arises. Candidates are required to indicate their first and second preference of examination centre in the online application from among the listed centres. However, RAC reserves the right to allot any centre as per its administrative convenience.

The Descriptive Examination is likely to be held in October 2020.

DRDO 2020 Scientist Admit Card

DRDO 2020 Scientist Final Selection

i) For Subjects/Disciplines under Part-I:

The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of marks in the Descriptive Examination and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

ii) For Subjects/Disciplines under Part-II:

The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

iii) For Subjects/Disciplines under Part-III:

The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of category-wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of percentage of marks in NET and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

iv) The final selection of PwD(HH) and (OH) candidates against the vacancies reserved for them in the * marked disciplines will be purely on the basis of combined merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

v) Only those candidates securing minimum qualifying marks in the Personal Interview will be considered for preparation of final merit list. Candidates who do not qualify the interview will not be considered for final selection irrespective of their Descriptive Examination score (for Part-I disciplines)/ GATE score (for Part-II disciplines)/percentage of marks in NET (for Part-III disciplines).

vi) In addition to the above, any other selection tool/test may be administered, at the sole discretion of RAC.

DRDO 2020 Scientist Posting

As per the Central Government Rules, selected candidates will have the liability to serve anywhere in India including remote/ field area locations.