DRDO Scientist 2020 Registration @rac.gov.in till 10th July: Get Direct link to apply online, Check Application Process

DRDO & ADA Scientist Group B Recruitment application process is going to end soon at rac.gov.in. Recruitment & Assessment Centre (RAC) is conducting online registration process for filling up 311 (DRDO-293, ADA-18) vacancies of Scientist - Group ‘B’ in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), in Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs. 56,100/-) in specified disciplines and categories. Total emoluments (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 80,000/- p.m. at the present metro city rate. Eligible candidates can fill DRDO Scientist 2020 Application Form from till 10th July 2020.

Important Dates for DRDO 2020 Scientist Exam Issue of Notification 13th May 2020 Dates for submission of online applications Till 10th July 2020 (5:00 PM) DRDO 2020 Scientist Descriptive Exam (Part-1 only) October 2020 (Tentative)

For your ease we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s look at the Application Process for DRDO Scientist 2020 Recruitment:

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of RAC

The submission of application will be online only through official website of DRDO RAC - RAC rac.gov.in. Click on the link ‘Apply Online’ under Advertisement No. 137 - Direct recruitment for the posts of Scientist 'B' in DRDO as highlighted in the image given below:

Step-2: Registration Page will Open

A new page will open where candidates need to register by filling the some basic information like Date of Birth, 10th Roll Number, Name e-Mail ID, Phone Number and create password.

On successful registration, the candidates may login before the closing date of the advertisement to fill the application form online. Candidates are required to indicate their preferences for DRDO and/or ADA (wherever applicable).

Step-3: Fill Application Form & Upload Certificates

Candidates need fill up the Eligibility Details, Personal Details, Qualification Details and Upload requisite certificates:

Self attested certificates/testimonials regarding Date of Birth (Matriculation /High School Certificate or Birth Certificate issued by appropriate local authority),

Essential Qualification degree along with mark-sheets (both front and reverse side), Conversion Formula (CGPA/CPI to Percentage),

Caste, EWS status, Ex-serviceman, Disability, Employment in Central Govt civilian posts, etc.

The maximum file size of each attachment should not exceed 500KB and it must be legible when a print out is taken.

Step-4: Upload Photograph, Signature, GATE Score, UGC NET Score

A recent passport size colour photograph (size not exceeding 30 KB; resolution of 110 x 140 pixels). Scanned sample of candidate’s signature. Valid GATE score card (Applicable only for Category I candidates in Part-I disciplines, and for all candidates in Part-II disciplines). NET certificate and score card (Applicable only for candidates in Part-III discipline) The candidates, whether in Govt Service or in Govt owned organisations, should upload a signed declaration (as per the proforma available at RAC website) that they have informed their Cadre Controlling Authority (CCA) in writing that they have applied for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO. A provision will be made for the candidates who have appeared in final year examination, to upload their degree/provisional degree certificate online till 31 August 2020 (extendable, at the discretion of RAC, depending upon the situation prevailing at that time). A provision will be made for the candidates due to appear for the NET June 2020 examination, to upload their NET certificate/score card online till the 15th day from the declaration of the NET June 2020 results.

Step-5: Application Fee and Mode of Payment:

Fill details of the application fee payment (if not exempted) and lock the application before submission of the same. General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs 100/- (Rs. One Hundred only) payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

Category Amount General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates Rs. 100 SC/ST/PwD and women candidates Nil

Step-8: Final Submission of Application

Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the online recruitment application (pdf format) after locking the online application form. Only locked/ finalised applications in all respects shall be considered.

