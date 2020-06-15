DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Official Exam Update Released: Check Exam Date, Admit Card, Eligibility, Selection Process & Other Notifications

DRDO will conduct online Exam to recruit 1817 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Posts that comes under General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial Post, Pay matrix Level-1 (Rs 18000-56900) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/allowances as per extant Govt. of India rules. As per the latest notification released by DRDO, Tier-I (CBT) examination could not be conducted as per plan due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. However, DRDO has confirmed that MTS CEPTAM 2020 Exam will be planned and tentative dates will be intimated in due course of time, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Detailed Exam Pattern & Syllabus

In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to DRDO 2020 Scientist Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Recruitment Notification

DRDO invited online applications from the desirous & eligible candidates to fill up the vacant posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), General Central service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial post. Eligible candidates applied for 1817 vacancies till 23rd January 2020.

Check DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Eligibility Criteria

DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Exam Dates

Below are important dates for DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for DRDO CEPTAM 2020 MTS Exam Opening Date for Online Application 23rd December 2019 (Time: 1000 Hrs) Closing Date for Submission Of Application 23rd January 2020 (Time: 1700 Hrs) Crucial Date of Eligibility 23rd January 2020 Tentative Date OF Tier-I Exam (CBT) Yet To be Announced

DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Vacancies

Let’s look at the break-up of 1817 Vacancies announced by DRDO CEPTAM for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Posts:

DRDO CEPTAM Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Vacancies (Post Code – 1301) Category Vacancies SC 163 ST 114 OBC 503 EWS 188 General 849 Total 1817 ESM 135 MSP 50 PWD – CAT A 18 PWD – CAT B 18 PWD – CAT C 18 PWD – CAT D 19

Check DRDO CETAM MTS 2020 Preparation Strategy

DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria

For the DRDO 2020 Scientist Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Age Limit:

Candidate must be between 18 and 25 Years of age (Relaxable for SC/ ST/ OBC/ ESM/ PWD/WIDOWS/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated from their husbands who are not remarried, Central Govt Civilian Employees, Disabled Defence Services Personnel, Persons Domiciled In J&K State during the period from 01-01-1980 to 31-12-1989 as per extant Govt. of India rules).

Educational Qualifications (As on 23rd January 2020)

Candidates must be 10th Class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass. Candidates must have acquired the EQR as on crucial date of eligibility for the posts they are applying. Those awaiting results of the final examination as on crucial date of eligibility for the prescribed qualification are not eligible and hence should not apply.

DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Scientist Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Tier–I (Screening) & Tier-II (Final Selection) and will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Check DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Job Profile, Nature of Duties & Posting Details

DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Application Process

All candidates applied online through the link DRDO Recruitment [CEPTAM Notice Board] available on DRDO website (https://www.drdo.gov.in). The following documents and their scanned copies were required for filling the application:

(i) 10th Class or ITI Certificate for age proof & EQR

(ii) Photograph (Use only recent colour photograph taken within last 30 days. Keep sufficient copies of the same photograph for future use.)

(iii) Signature on plain white paper.

(iv) Identity proof (ID) (e.g. Aadhaar/Printout of E-Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, PAN, Driving License, Original 10th Certificate or ITI Certificate etc.) which must be carried during the examination & document verification.

Candidates also chose three different cities from the following list in order of priority for Tier-I examination. General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates were required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs 100/- (Rs. One Hundred only) payable online only. There was no application fee for SC/ST/PwD/ESM and women candidates.

Category Amount General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates Rs. 100 SC/ST/PwD, Ex-Servicemen and Women Candidates Nil

DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Exam Pattern and Syllabus

DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Exam Pattern Tier/ Mode/ Type of Exam Subjects Number of Questions (1 mark each) Duration of Exam Tier-1/ CBT (Screening*) General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability 35 90 Minutes (1 Hour 30 Mins) PwD Candidates will get extra 20 mins General Awareness 30 Quantitative Aptitude & Numerical Ability 35 Total 100 Tier-2/ CBT (Final Selection) General Science 40 90 Minutes (1 Hour 30 Mins) PwD Candidates will get extra 20 mins General Math 40 General English 20 Total 100

Note:

The Score of Tier-I (CBT) may be normalizedas per requirement. The Tier-I and Tier-II will consist of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) There will be no negative markingfor wrong answer. The syllabusof the examinations will be commensurate to essential qualification required for the post. The medium for the examination will be Hindi and English. Tier-1 examination is for screening and Tier-2 is for final selection.

DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Admit Card

The e-admit cards will be available on website - www.drdo.gov.in for download/print, preferably 02 weeks prior to examination. Admit cards will not be sent by post. Candidates must print (preferably in colour) the admit card and carry it for appearing in examinations. Valid original photo Id (as mentioned in the application form) is mandatory with admit card to appear in the examination. CEPTAM reserves the right to divert candidate of any centre to other centre depending upon operational constraints. CEPTAM will not entertain any request for any change in examination city, centre, date and shift allotted to candidate(s). Mere issue of e-admit card to the candidates will NOT imply that their candidature has been finally accepted by the CEPTAM..

DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Final Selection

The function of the CEPTAM is to select and nominate the name of suitable candidates to the concerned DRDO Lab/Estt/Unit on the basis of availability of vacancies in various DRDO Labs/Estts/Units. Nomination shall be on the basis of merit of the candidates in the Tier-II & document verification and preference of posting to stations given by the candidates in their application for further processing of their candidature. Offer of appointment will be issued by concerned Lab/Estt/Unit subject to satisfying all eligibility criteria including antecedents and character. DRDO reserves the right to nominate candidates to any place in India depending upon organisational requirements/constraints.

DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Posting

CITIES OF POSTING STATIONS:-AGRA, AHMEDNAGAR, AMBERNATH, BALASORE, BENGALURU, BHUBANESWAR, CHANDIGARH, CHENNAI, DEHRADUN, DELHI, GWALIOR, HALDWANI, HYDERABAD, JAGDALPUR, JODHPUR, KANPUR, KOCHI, KOLKATA, LEH, MUMBAI, MUSSOORIE, MYSORE, NASIK, PANAGARH, PUNE, TEJPUR, VISAKHAPATNAM, others (as per organisation requirement).