DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Exam Dates not announced yet: Check Job Profile and Posting Details of 1817 Vacancies

DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Exam Dates not announced yet: DRDO will recruit 1817 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Posts that comes under General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial Post. The Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) will select and nominate the name of suitable candidates to the concerned DRDO Labs/ Establishments/ Units on the basis of availability of vacancies in various DRDO Labs/ Establishments/ Units.

Eligible candidates have applied till 23rd January 2020 at DRDO’s Official website - drdo.gov.in. DRDO has not yet announced the exam dates for Tier–I (Screening) & Tier-II (Final Selection) Online Exams.

DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 1817 Vacancy Details

Let’s look at the break-up of 1817 Vacancies announced by DRDO CEPTAM for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Posts:

DRDO CEPTAM Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Vacancies (Post Code – 1301) Category Vacancies SC 163 ST 114 OBC 503 EWS 188 General 849 Total 1817 ESM 135 MSP 50 PWD – CAT A 18 PWD – CAT B 18 PWD – CAT C 18 PWD – CAT D 19

DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 Job Profile & Nature of Duties

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) works under the Ministry of Defence (GOI) and conducts Research & Development in the state-of-the-art battlefields systems required by Indian Armed Forces, viz. Army, Navy & Air Force. DRDO has more than 60 laboratories spread across India, working in diversified research areas across the spectrum of science. Let’s look at the Job Profile of DRDO CEPTAM MTS Posts:

DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 Job Profile S.No Nature of Duties 1 Physical maintenance of records of the section 2 Document binding 3 General cleanliness & upkeep of the section/unit 4 Carrying of files & other papers within the building 5 Photocopying, sending of Fax etc. 6 Other non-clerical work in the section/unit 7 Assisting in routine office work like diary, dispatch etc. including on computer 8 Delivering of dak (outside the building) 9 Opening & closing of rooms 10 Cleaning of rooms/building, fixtures etc. 11 Dusting of furniture etc. 12 Assistance at shop floor 13 Assistance in testing of material 14 Assistance in science labs, cleaning of lab equipment and glassware 15 Assistance in pathology/physiotherapy/nursing 16 Assistance in departmental/wet canteens 17 Driving of vehicle, if in possession of valid driving licence 18 Upkeep of parks, lawns, potted plants, horticulture etc. 19 Handing of stores, chemicals and equipment 20 Upkeep of workshop/labs/estts. 21 Packing and handling of materials in store divisions 22 Operation of cranes, support of library, MT etc. 23 General cleanliness of instruments/chemical benches/lab filling 24 Watch & ward duties 25 To bring items from stores and workshop 26 To help in lifting of general laboratory equipment in the various groups 27 Supporting in loading/unloading of heavy jobs on the machine bed 28 Greasing/oiling of machine/A &B vehicle 29 Assistance in lab specific process and cleaning of equipment including in pathology/ physiotherapy/ nursing / departmental and wet canteens 30 Any other work assigned by the superior authority

DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 Job Postings

CEPTAM will shortlist the candidates based on the merit of the candidates in the Tier-2 (CBT) & Document verification and Preference of Posting to stations given by the candidates in their application for further processing of their candidature.

However, DRDO reserves the right to nominate them after final selection to any place in India depending upon organisational requirements or constraints. The final appointment letter will be issued by concerned Labs/ Establishments/ Units subject to satisfying all eligibility criteria including antecedents and character.