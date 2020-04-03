DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Exam Dates not announced yet: Check Job Profile and Posting Details of 1817 Vacancies

DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Exam Dates not announced yet: DRDO will recruit 1817 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Posts that comes under General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial Post. The Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) will select and nominate the name of suitable candidates to the concerned DRDO Labs/ Establishments/ Units on the basis of availability of vacancies in various DRDO Labs/ Establishments/ Units.
Eligible candidates have applied till 23rd January 2020 at DRDO’s Official website - drdo.gov.in. DRDO has not yet announced the exam dates for Tier–I (Screening) & Tier-II (Final Selection) Online Exams.
Let’s look at the break-up of 1817 Vacancies announced by DRDO CEPTAM for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Posts:
|
DRDO CEPTAM Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Vacancies (Post Code – 1301)
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
SC
|
163
|
ST
|
114
|
OBC
|
503
|
EWS
|
188
|
General
|
849
|
Total
|
1817
|
ESM
|
135
|
MSP
|
50
|
PWD – CAT A
|
18
|
PWD – CAT B
|
18
|
PWD – CAT C
|
18
|
PWD – CAT D
|
19
DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 Job Profile & Nature of Duties
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) works under the Ministry of Defence (GOI) and conducts Research & Development in the state-of-the-art battlefields systems required by Indian Armed Forces, viz. Army, Navy & Air Force. DRDO has more than 60 laboratories spread across India, working in diversified research areas across the spectrum of science. Let’s look at the Job Profile of DRDO CEPTAM MTS Posts:
|
DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 Job Profile
|
S.No
|
Nature of Duties
|
1
|
Physical maintenance of records of the section
|
2
|
Document binding
|
3
|
General cleanliness & upkeep of the section/unit
|
4
|
Carrying of files & other papers within the building
|
5
|
Photocopying, sending of Fax etc.
|
6
|
Other non-clerical work in the section/unit
|
7
|
Assisting in routine office work like diary, dispatch etc. including on computer
|
8
|
Delivering of dak (outside the building)
|
9
|
Opening & closing of rooms
|
10
|
Cleaning of rooms/building, fixtures etc.
|
11
|
Dusting of furniture etc.
|
12
|
Assistance at shop floor
|
13
|
Assistance in testing of material
|
14
|
Assistance in science labs, cleaning of lab equipment and glassware
|
15
|
Assistance in pathology/physiotherapy/nursing
|
16
|
Assistance in departmental/wet canteens
|
17
|
Driving of vehicle, if in possession of valid driving licence
|
18
|
Upkeep of parks, lawns, potted plants, horticulture etc.
|
19
|
Handing of stores, chemicals and equipment
|
20
|
Upkeep of workshop/labs/estts.
|
21
|
Packing and handling of materials in store divisions
|
22
|
Operation of cranes, support of library, MT etc.
|
23
|
General cleanliness of instruments/chemical benches/lab filling
|
24
|
Watch & ward duties
|
25
|
To bring items from stores and workshop
|
26
|
To help in lifting of general laboratory equipment in the various groups
|
27
|
Supporting in loading/unloading of heavy jobs on the machine bed
|
28
|
Greasing/oiling of machine/A &B vehicle
|
29
|
Assistance in lab specific process and cleaning of equipment including in pathology/ physiotherapy/ nursing / departmental and wet canteens
|
30
|
Any other work assigned by the superior authority
DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 Job Postings
CEPTAM will shortlist the candidates based on the merit of the candidates in the Tier-2 (CBT) & Document verification and Preference of Posting to stations given by the candidates in their application for further processing of their candidature.
However, DRDO reserves the right to nominate them after final selection to any place in India depending upon organisational requirements or constraints. The final appointment letter will be issued by concerned Labs/ Establishments/ Units subject to satisfying all eligibility criteria including antecedents and character.