DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Exam Dates not announced yet: Check Job Profile and Posting Details of 1817 Vacancies

DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Exam Dates not announced yet: DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Exam Dates have not been announced yet. In this article, candidates can check the Job Profile, Nature of Duties and Job Posting Details of 1817 Vacancies for DRDO MTS 2020 Posts.

Apr 3, 2020 17:59 IST
DRDO MTS 2020 CEPTAM Exam Dates not announced yet: DRDO will recruit 1817 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Posts that comes under General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial Post. The Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) will select and nominate the name of suitable candidates to the concerned DRDO Labs/ Establishments/ Units on the basis of availability of vacancies in various DRDO Labs/ Establishments/ Units.

Eligible candidates have applied till 23rd January 2020 at DRDO’s Official website - drdo.gov.in. DRDO has not yet announced the exam dates for Tier–I (Screening) & Tier-II (Final Selection) Online Exams.

DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 1817 Vacancy Details

Let’s look at the break-up of 1817 Vacancies announced by DRDO CEPTAM for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Posts:

DRDO CEPTAM Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Vacancies (Post Code – 1301)

Category

Vacancies

SC

163

ST

114

OBC

503

EWS

188

General

849

Total

1817

ESM

135

MSP

50

PWD – CAT A

18

PWD – CAT B

18

PWD – CAT C

18

PWD – CAT D

19

DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 Job Profile & Nature of Duties

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) works under the Ministry of Defence (GOI) and conducts Research & Development in the state-of-the-art battlefields systems required by Indian Armed Forces, viz. Army, Navy & Air Force. DRDO has more than 60 laboratories spread across India, working in diversified research areas across the spectrum of science. Let’s look at the Job Profile of DRDO CEPTAM MTS Posts:

DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 Job Profile

S.No

Nature of Duties

1

Physical maintenance of records of the section

2

Document binding

3

General cleanliness & upkeep of the section/unit

4

Carrying of files & other papers within the building

5

Photocopying, sending of Fax etc.

6

Other non-clerical work in the section/unit

7

Assisting in routine office work like diary, dispatch etc. including on computer

8

Delivering of dak (outside the building)

9

Opening & closing of rooms

10

Cleaning of rooms/building, fixtures etc.

11

Dusting of furniture etc.

12

Assistance at shop floor

13

Assistance in testing of material

14

Assistance in science labs, cleaning of lab equipment and glassware

15

Assistance in pathology/physiotherapy/nursing

16

Assistance in departmental/wet canteens

17

Driving of vehicle, if in possession of valid driving licence

18

Upkeep of parks, lawns, potted plants, horticulture etc.

19

Handing of stores, chemicals and equipment

20

Upkeep of workshop/labs/estts.

21

Packing and handling of materials in store divisions

22

Operation of cranes, support of library, MT etc.

23

General cleanliness of instruments/chemical benches/lab filling

24

Watch & ward duties

25

To bring items from stores and workshop

26

To help in lifting of general laboratory equipment in the various groups

27

Supporting in loading/unloading of heavy jobs on the machine bed

28

Greasing/oiling of machine/A &B vehicle

29

Assistance in lab specific process and cleaning of equipment including in pathology/ physiotherapy/ nursing / departmental and wet canteens

30

Any other work assigned by the superior authority

DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 Job Postings

CEPTAM will shortlist the candidates based on the merit of the candidates in the Tier-2 (CBT) & Document verification and Preference of Posting to stations given by the candidates in their application for further processing of their candidature.

However, DRDO reserves the right to nominate them after final selection to any place in India depending upon organisational requirements or constraints. The final appointment letter will be issued by concerned Labs/ Establishments/ Units subject to satisfying all eligibility criteria including antecedents and character.

