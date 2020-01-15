DRDO CEPTAM MTS Eligibility Criteria 2020: Age Limit & Educational Qualification (10th pass can apply)

DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Registration will get closed on 23rd January 2020 for the recruitment of 1817 posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial Post. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is the Research & Development wing of the Ministry of Defence (GOI) which deals in the state-of-the-art battlefields systems required by Indian Armed Forces, viz. Army, Navy & Air Force. It has more than 60 laboratories across India that focuses on conducting diversified research across the different spectrum of science. Below are important dates for DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for DRDO CEPTAM 2020 MTS Exam Opening Date for Online Application 23rd December 2019 (Time: 1000 Hrs) Closing Date for Submission Of Application 23rd January 2020 (Time: 1700 Hrs) Crucial Date of Eligibility 23rd January 2020 Tentative Date OF Tier-I Exam (CBT) To be Announced On DRDO Website

DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Vacancies

DRDO CEPTAM Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Vacancies (Post Code – 1301) Category Vacancies SC 163 ST 114 OBC 503 EWS 188 General 849 Total 1817 ESM 135 MSP 50 PWD – CAT A 18 PWD – CAT B 18 PWD – CAT C 18 PWD – CAT D 19

Note: The number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the requirement. A vacancy may be kept unfilled if no candidate is found suitable. Total numbers of vacancies are inclusive of the number of vacancies of PWD/ESM/MSP.

Candidates suffering from various disabilities may select the following PWD categories in the online application form. CAT A: (a) Blindness and low vision; CAT B: (b) Deaf and hard of hearing; CAT C: (c) Locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; CAT D: (d) Autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness (e) Multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d) including deaf-blindness.

Before applying for the DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Exam, candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including Age, Upper Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Medical Standard and Nationality. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Recruitment Process:

Age Limit (As on 23rd January 2020)

Candidate must be between 18 and 25 Years of age (Relaxable for SC/ ST/ OBC/ ESM/ PWD/WIDOWS/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated from their husbands who are not remarried, Central Govt Civilian Employees, Disabled Defence Services Personnel, Persons Domiciled In J&K State during the period from 01-01-1980 to 31-12-1989 as per extant Govt. of India rules).

Educational Qualifications (As on 23rd January 2020)

Candidates must be 10th Class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass. Candidates must have acquired the EQR as on crucial date of eligibility for the posts they are applying. Those awaiting results of the final examination as on crucial date of eligibility for the prescribed qualification are not eligible and hence should not apply.

Nationality

Candidate must be a citizen of India.

Medical Standard

Candidates must be in good mental and physical health and free from any physical deformity which may interfere in efficient discharge of duties. Provisionally shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a medical examination as prescribed by the competent authority, before the offer of appointment is issued. If a candidate is found unfit, he/she will not be offered an appointment. For PWD candidates, medical fitness standards are as per extant Govt. of India rules.

No Objection Certificate (NOC)

Candidates serving in Govt., PSU, Autonomous organisations, Armed Forces and Departmental candidates must apply through proper channel. Candidate should obtain NOC from the present employer at the appropriate time. Application submitted without NOC will be treated as provisional. NOC must be submitted along with other documents at the time of document verification, if shortlisted.

Candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria before applying the post. Their admission at all stages of the selection process will be purely provisional, subject to fulfilling prescribed eligibility criteria. If on verification, at any time during or after the selection process, it is found that, they do not fulfill any of the eligibility criteria, their candidature/appointment will be cancelled without notice, and no representation in this regard will be entertained under any circumstances.

Also, the decision of DRDO in all matters related to eligibility, acceptance or rejection of the applications, mode of selection, conduct of examination(s), allotment of examination centres and nomination of provisionally shortlisted candidates to a specific lab/city will be final & binding on the candidates and no correspondence will be entertained in this regard.