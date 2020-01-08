DRDO CEPTAM 2020 MTS Exam: Syllabus & Exam Pattern of Tier-1 & 2 (CBT)

DRDO has invited online applications for the recruitment of 1817 vacant posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial Post. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) works under the Ministry of Defence (GOI) and is conducts Research & Development in the state-of-the-art battlefields systems required by Indian Armed Forces, viz. Army, Navy & Air Force. DRDO has more than 60 laboratories spread across India, working in diversified research areas across the spectrum of science.

Below are some Important Dates for the DRDO CEPTAM 2020 MTS Exam:

Important Dates for DRDO CEPTAM 2020 MTS Exam Opening Date for Online Application 23rd December 2019 (10:00 AM) Closing Date for Submission Of Application 23rd January 2020 (5:00 PM) Crucial Date of Eligibility 23rd January 2020 Tentative Date OF Tier-I Exam (CBT) To be Announced On DRDO Website

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the DRDO CEPTAM 2020 MTS Exam in detail:

DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus – Tier-1 & Tier-2 (CBT)

The selection process will consist of Tier–I (Screening) & Tier-II (Final Selection) and will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Exam Pattern Tier/ Mode/ Type of Exam Subjects Number of Questions (1 mark each) Duration of Exam Tier-1/ CBT (Screening*) General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability 35 90 Minutes (1 Hour 30 Mins) PwD Candidates will get extra 20 mins General Awareness 30 Quantitative Aptitude & Numerical Ability 35 Total 100 Tier-2/ CBT (Final Selection) General Science 40 90 Minutes (1 Hour 30 Mins) PwD Candidates will get extra 20 mins General Math 40 General English 20 Total 100

Note:

The Score of Tier-I (CBT) may be normalized as per requirement. The Tier-I and Tier-II will consist of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) only. There will be no negative marking for wrong answer. The syllabus of the examinations will be commensurate to essential qualification required for the post. The medium for the examination will be Hindi and English. Tier-1 examination is for screening and Tier-2 is for final selection. The Minimum Qualifying Marks for Tier-1 (CBT) is 40% for General/ESM/OBC candidates and 35% for SC/ST candidates. On the basis of Tier-1 (CBT) exam merit list, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Tier-2 (CBT) in the ratio of 1:10, i.e., Number of vacancy: Number of shortlisted candidates. However, candidates must remember that this ratio may increase or decrease depending upon organizational requirements. Also, the last candidate securing equal marks in Tier-1 (CBT) in the bracket will also be included. The final merit and selection list will be made on the basis of performance of the candidates in Tier-2 (CBT) Exam.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Nomination for Posting to Labs/ Establishments/ Units and Document Verification

After final selection, the Document Verification of Provisionally shortlisted candidates will be done at the time of joining by concerned Laboratory/ Establishment. The function of the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) is to select and nominate the name of suitable candidates to the concerned DRDO Labs/ Establishments/ Units on the basis of availability of vacancies in various DRDO Labs/ Establishments/ Units.

Nomination made by CEPTAM will be based on the merit of the candidates in the Tier-2 (CBT) & Document verification and Preference of Posting to stations given by the candidates in their application for further processing of their candidature. The offer of appointment to the final selected candidates will be issued by concerned Labs/ Establishments/ Units subject to satisfying all eligibility criteria including antecedents and character. Candidates must note that DRDO reserves the right to nominate them after final selection to any place in India depending upon organisational requirements or constraints.