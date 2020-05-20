DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 Exam Date 15 Days Before CBT: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy to crack Tier-1 Online Exam

DRDO will conduct MTS CEPTAM 2020 Exam in online mode for the recruitment of 1817 posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial Post. DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 Tier-1 Exam Date will be announced at its official website - www.drdo.gov.in, 15 days before the conduct of the examination. Candidates will be informed by E-mail also. The selection process will consist of Tier–I (Screening) & Tier-II (Final Selection). Both the exams will be a Computer Based Test (CBT).

In this article, we have listed down the most important tips and strategy for DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 Tier-1 Exam:

DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Tier-1 CBT Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (1 mark each) Duration of Exam General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability 35 90 Minutes (1 Hour 30 Mins) PwD Candidates will get extra 20 mins General Awareness 30 Quantitative Aptitude & Numerical Ability 35 Total 100

The Score of Tier-I (CBT) may be normalized as per requirement. The Tier-I will consist of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. The syllabus of the examinations will be commensurate to essential qualifications required for the post. The medium for the examination will be Hindi and English. Tier-1examination is for screening. The Minimum Qualifying Marks for Tier-1 (CBT) is 40% for General/ESM/OBC candidates and35% for SC/ST On the basis of the Tier-1 (CBT) exam merit list, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Tier-2 (CBT) in the ratio of 1:10, i.e., Number of vacancies: Number of shortlisted candidates. However, candidates must remember that this ratio may increase or decrease depending upon organizational requirements.

2. Make a list of Important Topics of Each Subject

After going through the DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 Latest Exam Pattern, candidates need to make a list of important topics and start preparing them in detail. Below are the subjects from which the questions will be asked in DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 Tier-1 Exam:

Subject Important Topics General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning: Analogies, Classification, Analogy, Coding-Decoding, Puzzle, Matrix, Word Formation, Venn Diagram, Direction and Distance, Blood Relations, Series, Non-Verbal Reasoning (Paper-folding, Mirror Image) General Awareness & Current Affairs Static GK & Current Affairs: Sports, History, Dance & Culture, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity, Awards, Indian Constitution, and Scientific research, etc. Quantitative Aptitude & Numerical Ability Basic Mathematical Skills: Number Systems, Decimals and Fractions, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Simple & Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Time, Speed and Distance, Time and Work, Data Interpretation, Partnership, etc.

3. Work on Your Basics

When you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn the basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations.

4. Regular Practice

Make a habit of practicing previous year paper and mock tests every day to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions that are repeated.

5. Time Management

Give more time to sections that you are stronger in. This will ensure that you can effectively use the time duration of the exam. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can..

The above preparation tips and strategy will definitely help you in achieving a high score and cracking DRDO MTS CEPTAM 2020 Exam. Candidates are advised to make a study plan after going through the above tips and strategies to ace this exam.