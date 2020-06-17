DRDO 2020 Scientist RAC Recruitment: UGC NET 2020 Psychology Qualified candidates can apply @rac.gov.in|Check Eligibility & Selection Process

UGC NET Psychology Qualified candidates can apply for the DRDO 2020 Scientist Vacancies at Recruitment & Assessment Centre (RAC) official website - rac.gov.in. RAC has invited online applications from Post Graduates in Science including students who are appearing or have appeared in their final year examination for recruitment to the posts of Scientist `B’ in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), in Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs. 56,100/-) in specified disciplines and categories. Total emoluments (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs.80,000/- p.m. at the present metro city rate.

DRDO 2020 Scientist Psychology Recruitment Dates

Important Dates for DRDO 2020 Scientist Psychology Recruitment Issue of Notification 13th May 2020 Dates for submission of online applications Till 10th July 2020 (5:00 PM)

DRDO 2020 Scientist Psychology Vacancies

DRDO & ADA 2020 Recruitment will be conducted for filling 311 (DRDO-293, ADA-18) vacancies. Total 10 DRDO Vacancies have been announced under Psychology Subject:

Part-III (1 discipline) Subject/ Discipline Number of Vacancies UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Psychology 4 1 2 2 1 10 Note: Vacancies in Psychology are for encadred posts of Scientist at various Selection Boards/Centres under Army HQ, Navy HQ and Air HQ and generally not transferable to DRDO Establishments.

DRDO 2020 Scientist Psychology Eligibility Criteria

For the DRDO 2020 Scientist Psychology Recruitment, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Age Limit:

For the sake of clarity, it is reiterated that candidates must note that the age limit as on closing date of advertisement (10th July 2020) is as follows:

Category Age Limit Un Reserved (UR) /EWS 28 years OBC (Non-creamy layer) 31 years SC/ST 33 years

Relaxation in upper age limit (As per Govt rules):

Category Relaxation in upper age limit Central Civilian Govt. employees The upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years for serving Central Civilian Govt. employees working in posts which are in the same line or allied cadres only if a relationship could be established that the service already rendered in a particular post will be useful for the efficient discharge of the duties of the advertised posts. Ex-servicemen The upper age limit is relaxable for Ex-servicemen including Ex SSCOs/ ECOs as per rules in vogue.

Nationality

Only Indian Nationals can apply

Educational Qualifications

Part-III (1 discipline) Candidates should possess the requisite Essential Qualification (EQ) along with NET Qualification Subject/ Discipline Details of corresponding Essential Qualification (EQ) & National Eligibility Test (NET) Equivalent acceptable subjects of Essential Qualification Degree Psychology Essential Qualification: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Psychology from a recognized university or equivalent. NET Qualification: Qualified the NET exam for eligibility to Assistant Professorship in Psychology [Subject Code : 04] Candidates due to appear for the NET exam of June 2020 may also apply subject to a declaration (as per format available at RAC website) that they have submitted their applications for writing the June 2020 NET (online). These candidates will have to submit their NET score card/certificate within fifteen days of the declaration of NET June 2020 results. 1. Psychology 2. Applied Psychology 3. Clinical Psychology 4. Counselling/ Counselling and Guidance Psychology 5. Health Psychology 6. Military Psychology 7. Cognitive Psychology 8. Psychology (Organizational Behaviour) 9. Physiological Psychology 10. Abnormal Psychology 11. Social Psychology 12. Educational Psychology 13. Industrial Psychology 14. Any combination of above listed subjects

Note:

Applicants who are appearing or have appeared in the final year/semester examination, or whose final examinations have been delayed and are expecting to achieve First Class after final examination, may submit their degree/provisional degree certificate by 31 August 2020 (extendable, at the discretion of RAC, depending upon the situation prevailing at that time), if not able to do so at the time of filling the application form.

Candidates having their EQ degree from foreign universities should obtain equivalence certificate from ‘Association of Indian Universities, Delhi’ and submit the same on or before 31 August 2020.

In case a particular institute does not have any criteria for First Class or equivalent, 60% marks will be taken as equivalent to First Class for that institute. In such cases where conversion formula is not available, CGPA/CPI of 6.75 (for a 10 point scale) will be taken as equivalent to 60% as per AICTE guidelines.

DRDO 2020 Scientist Psychology Selection Process

Parts Screening/ Shortlisting For Subject/ Discipline under Part-III Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for Personal interview from amongst the candidates who have at least qualified for Assistant Professor, on the basis of the aggregate percentage of marks in the NET in the ratio of 1:5 subject to their availability in order of category-wise merit list

DRDO 2020 Scientist Psychology Application Process

Aspirants can fill DRDO Scientist 2020 Application Form from till 10th July at rac.gov.in. For your ease we have listed down some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s have a look at those points:

Step-1: Candidates are required to register online at the RAC website (https://rac.gov.in).

Step-2: On successful registration, the candidates may login before 10th July 2020 to fill the application form online.

Step-3: The candidates are required to upload the requisite certificates:

i) Self attested certificates/testimonials regarding Date of Birth (Matriculation /High School Certificate or Birth Certificate issued by appropriate local authority), Essential Qualification degree along with mark-sheets (both front and reverse side), Conversion Formula (CGPA/CPI to Percentage), Caste, EWS status, Ex-serviceman, Disability, Employment in Central Govt civilian posts, etc. The maximum file size of each attachment should not exceed 500KB and it must be legible when a print out is taken.

ii) A recent passport size colour photograph (size not exceeding 30 KB; resolution of 110 x 140 pixels).

iii) Scanned sample of candidate’s signature.

iv) NET certificate and score card (Applicable only for candidates in Part-III discipline)

v) The candidates, whether in Govt Service or in Govt owned organisations, should upload a signed declaration (as per the proforma available at RAC website) that they have informed their Cadre Controlling Authority (CCA) in writing that they have applied for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO.

vi) A provision will be made for the candidates who have appeared in final year examination, to upload their degree/provisional degree certificate online till 31 August 2020 (extendable, at the discretion of RAC, depending upon the situation prevailing at that time).

vii) A provision will be made for the candidates due to appear for the NET June 2020 examination, to upload their NET certificate/score card online till the 15th day from the declaration of the NET June 2020 results.

Step-4: Fill details of the application fee payment (if not exempted) and lock the application before submission of the same. General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs 100/- (Rs. One Hundred only) payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

Category Amount General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates Rs. 100 SC/ST/PwD and women candidates Nil

Step-5: Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the online recruitment application (pdf format) after locking the online application form. Only locked/ finalised applications in all respects shall be considered.

DRDO 2020 Psychology Scientist Final Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of category-wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of percentage of marks in NET and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

Only those candidates securing minimum qualifying marks in the Personal Interview will be considered for preparation of final merit list. Candidates who do not qualify the interview will not be considered for final selection irrespective of their percentage of marks in NET (for Part-III disciplines). In addition to the above, any other selection tool/test may be administered, at the sole discretion of RAC.

DRDO 2020 Scientist Psychology Posting

As per the Central Government Rules, selected candidates will have the liability to serve anywhere in India including remote/ field area locations.