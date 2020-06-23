DRDO Scientist 2020 RAC Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Gate Score, UGC NET Score

Recruitment & Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited online applications for filling up 311 (DRDO-293, ADA-18) Scientist Vacancies Group ‘B’. Eligible candidates can apply through RAC website (rac.gov.in) for recruitment to the posts of Scientist `B’ in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), in Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs. 56,100/-) in specified disciplines and categories till 10th July 2020. Below are the important dates for DRDO 2020 Scientist Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for DRDO SCientist 2020 Exam Issue of Notification 13th May 2020 Dates for submission of online applications Till 10th July 2020 (5:00 PM) DRDO 2020 Scientist Descriptive Exam (Part-1) October 2020 (Tentative)

Check DRDO 2020 Scientist Recruitment Updates

Let’s look at the details of 311 Scientist Vacancies in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).

DRDO 2020 Scientist Vacancies

Online Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for recruitment against following posts in DRDO & ADA:

Part-I (3 disciplines) Subject/ Discipline Number of Vacancies UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Electronics & Communication Engineering 31 + 1* 8 + 1* 21 + 1* 11 + 1* 6 77 + 4* Mechanical Engineering 28 + 4* 8 20 + 2* 12 + 1* 6 + 1* 74 + 8* Computer Science & Engineering# 26 + 1* 5 16 8 4 59 + 1* Part-II (8 disciplines) Subject/ Discipline Number of Vacancies UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Electrical Engineering 4 2 3 2 1 12 Material Science & Engineering/ Metallurgical Engineering# 5 - 3 1 1 10 Physics# 5 2 4 3 - 14 Chemistry# 2 1 2 1 1 7 Chemical Engineering 5 1 3 1 1 11 Aeronautical Engineering 5 + 3* 1 3+1* 2+1* 1 12 + 5* Mathematics# 2 - 1 1 - 4 Civil Engineering 1 1 1 - - 3 Part-III (1 discipline) Subject/ Discipline Number of Vacancies UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Psychology 4 1 2 2 1 10 Note: Vacancies in Psychology are for encadred posts of Scientist at various Selection Boards/Centres under Army HQ, Navy HQ and Air HQ and generally not transferable to DRDO Establishments. #Four out of the total vacancies of DRDO are reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) i.e. two vacancies for PwD-Orthopaedic Handicapped (OH) category and two vacancies for PwD-Hearing Handicapped (HH) category, in the #marked subjects/disciplines.. * Vacancies marked for Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA)

Check DRDO Scientist 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

DRDO 2020 Scientist Recruitment - AGE LIMIT (As on 10th July 2020)

Category Age Limit DRDO ADA Un-Reserved (UR) /EWS 28 years 30 years OBC (Non-creamy layer) 31 years 33 years SC/ST 33 years 35 years

Relaxation in upper age limit (As per Govt rules):

Category Relaxation in upper age limit PwD (HH) and PwD (OH) Upto 10 years for PwD (HH) and PwD(OH) candidates in the # marked disciplines. Central Civilian Govt. employees The upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years for serving Central Civilian Govt. employees working in posts which are in the same line or allied cadres only if a relationship could be established that the service already rendered in a particular post will be useful for the efficient discharge of the duties of the advertised posts. Ex-servicemen The upper age limit is relaxable for Ex-servicemen including Ex SSCOs/ ECOs as per rules in vogue.

Check DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Recruitment Updates

DRDO 2020 Scientist Recruitment - EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired), GATE SCORE, NET SCORE

Below are the educational qualification details for the DRDO 2020 Scientist Recruitment:

Part-I (3 disciplines) Category I: Candidates should possess the requisite Essential Qualification (EQ) along with a valid GATE-2018/2019/2020 Qualification. OR Category II: Candidates should possess the requisite Essential Qualification (EQ) from IITs/NITs with minimum aggregate 80% marks Subject/ Discipline Details of corresponding Essential Qualification (EQ) & Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Equivalent acceptable subjects of Essential Qualification Degree Electronics & Communication Engineering Essential Qualification (EQ): At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Applicants must also fulfil ONE of the following additional requirements: 1. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg [Paper code : EC] 2. Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT). 1. Electronics & Communication Engg 2. Electronics Engg 3. Electronics & Computer Engg 4. Electronics & Control Engg. 5. Electronics & Communication System Engg 6. Electronics & Instrumentation Engg 7. Electronics & Tele- Communication Engg 8. Electronics & Telematics Engg 9. Industrial Electronics Engg 10. Tele Communication Engg 11. Telecommunication & Information Tech 12. Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engg 13. Electronics & Electrical Communication Engg 14. Electrical with Communication Engg 15. Radio Physics & Electronics 16. Electrical Engg 17. Electrical & Electronics Engg 18. Electronics & Communication Engg (Avionics) Mechanical Engineering Essential Qualification (EQ): At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Applicants must also fulfil ONE of the following additional requirements: 1. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Mechanical Engineering [Paper code : ME] 2. Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an IIT or NIT. 1. Mechanical Engg 2. Mechanical & Automation Engg 3. Mechanical & Production Engg Computer Science & Engineering# Essential Qualification (EQ): At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science & Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Applicants must also fulfil ONE of the following additional requirements: 1. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Computer Science & Information Technology [Paper code : CS] 2. Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an IIT or NIT. 1. Computer Science/ Engg/ Technology 2. Computer Science and Engg./Technology 3. Computer Science/Engg & Info Tech 4. Computer Science & System Engg 5. Software Engg/ Technology 6. Computer Science & Automation Engg/ Tech 7. Information Technology 8. Computer Science/Technology & Informatics Engg/ Tech 9. Information Science & Engg/Technology 10. Computer & Communication Engg 11. Computer Networking Part-II (8 disciplines) Candidates should possess the requisite Essential Qualification (EQ) along with a valid GATE -2018/2019/2020 Qualification. Subject/ Discipline Details of corresponding Essential Qualification (EQ) & Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Equivalent acceptable subjects of Essential Qualification Degree Electrical Engineering Essential Qualification (EQ): At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electrical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Electrical Engg [Paper code : EE] 1. Electrical Engg 2. Electrical Power System Engg 3. Electrical & Electronics Engg 4. Electrical & Renewable Energy Engg 5. Power Engg 6. Power Electronics Engg 7. Electronics & Electrical Communications Engg 8. Electrical with Communication Engg Material Science & Engineering/ Metallurgical Engineering# Essential Qualification: At least First Class Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in Metallurgy from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Metallurgical Engineering [Paper code : MT] 1. Metallurgy & Material Tech 2. Metallurgy/Metallurgical Engg 3. Materials Engg 4. Material Science & Engg 5. Material Science & Metallurgical Engg Physics# Essential Qualification: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Physics from a recognised university or equivalent. GATE Qualification : Valid GATE score in Physics [Paper code : PH] 1. Physics 2. Physics (Electronics) 3. Applied Physics 4. Solid State Physics 5. Computational Physics 6. Engineering Physics 7. Physics & Electronics Chemistry# Essential Qualification: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognised university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Chemistry [Paper code : CY] 1. Chemistry 2. Organic Chemistry 3. Inorganic Chemistry 4. Analytical Chemistry 5. Physical Chemistry 6. Applied Chemistry Chemical Engineering Essential Qualification: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Chemical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Chemical Engineering [Paper code : CH] 1. Chemical Engg 2. Chemical Technology 3. Chemical Plant Engg 4. Applied Chemical & Polymer Technology 5. Polymer Science & Chemical Technology 6. Chemical Science & Technology Aeronautical Engineering Essential Qualification#: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Aeronautical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification : Valid GATE score in Aerospace Engineering [Paper code : AE] 1. Aeronautical Engg 2. Aerospace Engg 3. Aerospace Engg (Avionics) Mathematics# Essential Qualification#: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Mathematics from a recognised university or equivalent. GATE Qualification : Valid GATE score in Mathematics [Paper code : MA] 1. Mathematics 2. Applied Mathematics 3. Mathematics & Computing Civil Engineering Essential Qualification#: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Civil Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification : Valid GATE score in Civil Engineering [Paper code : CE] 1. Civil Engg 2. Civil & Structural Engg 3. Civil & Environmental Engg 4. Civil & Rural Engg 5. Civil & Water Management Engg 6. Civil & Infrastructure Engg 7. Construction Engg & Management Part-III (1 discipline) Candidates should possess the requisite Essential Qualification (EQ) along with NET Qualification. Subject/ Discipline Details of corresponding Essential Qualification (EQ) & National Eligibility Test (NET) Equivalent acceptable subjects of Essential Qualification Degree Psychology Essential Qualification: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Psychology from a recognized university or equivalent. NET Qualification: Qualified the NET exam for eligibility to Assistant Professorship in Psychology [Subject Code : 04] Candidates due to appear for the NET exam of June 2020 may also apply subject to a declaration (as per format available at RAC website) that they have submitted their applications for writing the June 2020 NET (online). These candidates will have to submit their NET score card/certificate within fifteen days of the declaration of NET June 2020 results. 1. Psychology 2. Applied Psychology 3. Clinical Psychology 4. Counselling/ Counselling and Guidance Psychology 5. Health Psychology 6. Military Psychology 7. Cognitive Psychology 8. Psychology (Organizational Behaviour) 9. Physiological Psychology 10. Abnormal Psychology 11. Social Psychology 12. Educational Psychology 13. Industrial Psychology 14. Any combination of above listed subjects

Note:

Applicants who are appearing or have appeared in the final year/semester examination, or whose final examinations have been delayed and are expecting to achieve First Class after final examination, may submit their degree/provisional degree certificate by 31 August 2020 (extendable, at the discretion of RAC, depending upon the situation prevailing at that time), if not able to do so at the time of filling the application form.

Candidates having their EQ degree from foreign universities should obtain equivalence certificate from ‘Association of Indian Universities, Delhi’ and submit the same on or before 31 August 2020.

In case a particular institute does not have any criteria for First Class or equivalent, 60% marks will be taken as equivalent to First Class for that institute. In such cases where conversion formula is not available, CGPA/CPI of 6.75 (for a 10 point scale) will be taken as equivalent to 60% as per AICTE guidelines.

Shortlisting of candidates for the vacancies for PwD(HH) and (OH) categories – whether in Part-I (including those from IITs/NITs with minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree) or Part-II of Table 1 – will only be done through GATE score and not through the Descriptive Examination. However, if a PwD candidate wants to compete against UR or her/his own category in Computer Science included in Part-I of Table 1, then such a candidate would also have to take the Descriptive Examination, if shortlisted.

Check DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Nationality

Only Indian Nationals can apply

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for DRDO 2020 Scientist Recruitment.