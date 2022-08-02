DSSSB Admit Card 2022 (Out) for AE, Manager and Other Posts @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Download Link Here

DSSSB Admit Card 2022 has been released by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). Candidates can download below.

DSSSB Admit Card 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card of the exam scheduled on 06 and 12 August 2022. Candidates who have applied for Deputy Manager (Post Code 07/22), Manager (Electrical) (Post Code 11/22), and Assistant Engineer Civil (Post Code 803/22) can download DSSSB DM Admit Card and Other by visiting the official website i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Admit Card Link is also available in this article below:

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2022 ?