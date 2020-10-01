Study at Home
DSSSB Nursing Officer Supplementary Result 2020 Announced @dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in, Check Result List Here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has declared the  Nursing Officer Supplementary Result 2020 on its official website-dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in.

Oct 1, 2020 15:38 IST
DSSSB Nursing Officer Supplementary Result 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has declared the  Nursing Officer Supplementary Result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the DSSSB Nursing Officer Exam against the advertisement no 02/18 in Health and Family Welfare Department can check the result on the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in.

As per the short notification released on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, the Supplementary Result for the posts of Nursing Officer under Post Code 03/18 has been uploaded on its official website. 

It is noted that Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has conducted that Tier I (T) written examination on 27th/28th/29th/30th August 2019 and 30 September 2019 online. Now Board has released the additional result for the posts of Nursing Officer on its official website. 
Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Nursing Officer Posts advertisement no 02/18 in Health and Family Welfare Department can check the Additional Result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for DSSSB Nursing Officer Supplementary Result 2020 

How to Download: DSSSB Nursing Officer Supplementary Result 2020 

  • Go to the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) -dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in.
    Click on the link-application/pdf SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT NOTICE NO. 1058, NURSING OFFICER IN HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE DEPARTMENT, POST CODE 03/18 available on the official website.
  • You will get the PDF of the Result in a new window.
  • Candidates are advised to download and save the Result for the future reference.
  • Earlier Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the Nursing Officer Posts against the advertisement no 02/18 in Health and Family Welfare Department. 

