DSSSB Nursing Officer Supplementary Result 2020 Announced @dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in, Check Result List Here

DSSSB Nursing Officer Supplementary Result 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has declared the Nursing Officer Supplementary Result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the DSSSB Nursing Officer Exam against the advertisement no 02/18 in Health and Family Welfare Department can check the result on the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in.

How to Download: DSSSB Nursing Officer Supplementary Result 2020