DSSSB Tier-II Exam Schedule 2020 Released for SO, Manager Account and Other, Check @ dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB Tier-II Exam Schedule 2020 Announced: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Examination Schedule for Asstt Architect, Asstt Law Officer, Manager (Accounts), Legal Assistant, Section Officer and other posts in the Employment News (15 - 21 February 2020). All such candidates who have to appear for these posts can check the exam schedule on the website dsssbonline.nic.in.

In the short notification released in the Employment News (15 - 21 February 2020), DSSSB has published the details DSSSB Tier-II Exam Schedule 2020.

The Examination for Asstt Architect, Asstt Law Officer, Manager (Accounts), Legal Assistant, Section Officer posts will be conducted from 23 February 2020.

DSSSB Tier-II Exam Schedule 2020

Instructions regarding online computer based examination will be uploaded on DSSSB website later on. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will hold Tier-II examination of shortlisted candidates from tier-I examinations for various post codes of various Departments of GNCT of Delhi through Offline mode i.e written as per examination schedule in the Employment News (15 - 21 February 2020).

The candidates who have to appear for these posts above said post codes may download their e-admit cards from the website of the Board i.e http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in between 13.02.2020 to 19.02.2020 (11.59 p.m).

Candidates are advised to update their e-mail address/ mobile number for any future communication on the website.

The short notification released in the Employment News (15 - 21 February 2020) further said that Candidates may also be informed on their registered mobile no. as well. But in case a candidate does not get any information on his/her registered mobile no. due to any reason, then it would not give any right to the candidate for extension of downloading e-admit card or re-examination. It is again advised to visit website of the Board regularly for further information.