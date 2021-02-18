DTC Driver Recruitment 2021: Application Invited till 31 December, Download Delhi Bus Driver Notification @dtc.nic.in

DTC Bus Driver Recruitment 2021 Notification: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Government of Delhi has published a notification for recruitment to the post the post Driver on short-term and contractual basis for duration of one year (1-year) on its website - dtc.nic.in.

Eligible candidates who are interested for DTC Recruitment 2021 can submit their applications through offline mode to their nearest Bus-Depot on or before 31 December 2021.

Candidates seeking to apply for DTC Bus Driver Recruitment 2021 should be 10th Class Passed. The age of the candidates should not be more than 50 years. More details of Delhi Bus Recruitment 2021 are given below in this article.

DTC Driver Important Date

Last Date of Application - 31 December 2021

DTC Driver Vacancy Details

Bus Driver Posts

Eligibility Criteria for DTC Driver Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidate should be 10th class passed

3 years old Heavy Transport Driver Licence

Age Limit:

50 Years

How to Apply for DTC Driver Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application along with all important documents including 3 years old Heavy Transport Driver Licence, 10th passed certificate and marksheet, ID Proof such as Aadhar Card, Pan Card to their nearest DTC Depot or DTC Office (Delhi Transport Corporation, I.P Estate New Delhi) on all working days (except Saturday, Sunday, Holidays) from 10:00 AM. The last date for submitting DTC Driver Application is 31 December 2021.

DTC Bus Driver Notification Download PDF 2021