DU Result 2026 Released at exam.du.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Key Points Delhi University declared UG NEP even semester results for 2026 on July 21.

Results for 6th and 8th semesters of various UG courses are now available.

Students can check their results online at exam.du.ac.in using their roll number.

DU Result 2026: Delhi University (DU) has declared the even semester results for various Undergraduate (UG) courses under the National Education Policy (NEP). Delhi University recently released the 6th and 8th semester results of courses like BCom, BA (Honours Course) History, BA (Honours Course) Sanskrit, BA (Honours Course Social Work, BSc (Honours Course) Biochemistry, BSc (Home Science) and other exams. Delhi University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: exam.du.ac.in. Students can check and download their exam.du.ac.in results for the exams held in May-June 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the DU result 2026 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number. DU Results 2026 Delhi University released semester and annual results for UG NEP programs like BA, BSc and BCom. The students can check their DU results on the official website of the University- exam.du.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF.

Delhi University Result Notification PDF Click here Delhi University Result Portal Link Result Link here How to Download Delhi University Results 2026 Delhi University has released the even semester results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the DU results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.du.ac.in Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ option available on the home page. Step 3: Click on the ‘Result/Marksheet’ link available on the new page. Step 4: Select the exam year. Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it. Step 6: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’. Step 7: The result PDF will appear;check the results and download it. Direct Links to Delhi University Results 2026

Details Mentioned on DU Marksheet 2026 Delhi University has released the DU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If they find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The DU Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date Problems in downloading the DU Result 2026 If candidates face any issues in downloading the DU result 2026. They must try the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority. Close your Internet browser and try again.

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