DU Result 2026 Released at exam.du.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF
Delhi University Result 2026 OUT: Delhi University (DU) declared the even-semester results for various UG NEP courses on its official website, exam.du.ac.in. The university has released the results for the exams held in May-June 2026. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the DU result.
Key Points
- Delhi University declared UG NEP even semester results for 2026 on July 21.
- Results for 6th and 8th semesters of various UG courses are now available.
- Students can check their results online at exam.du.ac.in using their roll number.
DU Result 2026: Delhi University (DU) has declared the even semester results for various Undergraduate (UG) courses under the National Education Policy (NEP). Delhi University recently released the 6th and 8th semester results of courses like BCom, BA (Honours Course) History, BA (Honours Course) Sanskrit, BA (Honours Course Social Work, BSc (Honours Course) Biochemistry, BSc (Home Science) and other exams. Delhi University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: exam.du.ac.in. Students can check and download their exam.du.ac.in results for the exams held in May-June 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the DU result 2026 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
DU Results 2026
Delhi University released semester and annual results for UG NEP programs like BA, BSc and BCom. The students can check their DU results on the official website of the University- exam.du.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF.
|
Delhi University Result Notification PDF
|
Delhi University Result Portal Link
How to Download Delhi University Results 2026
Delhi University has released the even semester results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the DU results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.du.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ option available on the home page.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Result/Marksheet’ link available on the new page.
Step 4: Select the exam year.
Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 6: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 7: The result PDF will appear;check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Delhi University Results 2026
Check the direct link below to view and download the DU results for various TDC and UG examinations. Students can easily access their Delhi University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
|
Result No.
|
Exam Scheme
|
Prog. Code
|
Programme Name
|
Sem.
|
Date of Declaration
|
Result Link
|
116
|
UG_NEP
|
22503
|
Bachelor Of Commerce
|
VI
|
July 21, 2026
|
117
|
UG_NEP
|
22503
|
Bachelor Of Commerce
|
VIII
|
July 21, 2026
|
118
|
UG_NEP
|
22514
|
Bachelor Of Arts (Honours Course) German
|
VI
|
July 21, 2026
|
119
|
UG_NEP
|
22518
|
Bachelor Of Arts (Honours Course) History
|
VI
|
July 21, 2026
|
120
|
UG_NEP
|
22518
|
Bachelor Of Arts (Honours Course) History
|
VIII
|
July 21, 2026
|
121
|
UG_NEP
|
22519
|
Bachelor Of Arts (Honours Course) Italian
|
VI
|
July 21, 2026
|
122
|
UG_NEP
|
22529
|
Bachelor Of Arts (Honours Course) Sanskrit
|
VI
|
July 21, 2026
|
123
|
UG_NEP
|
22529
|
Bachelor Of Arts (Honours Course) Sanskrit
|
VIII
|
July 21, 2026
|
124
|
UG_NEP
|
22531
|
Bachelor Of Arts (Honours Course) Spanish
|
VI
|
July 21, 2026
|
125
|
UG_NEP
|
22532
|
Bachelor Of Arts (Honours Course) Social Work
|
VI
|
July 21, 2026
|
126
|
UG_NEP
|
22532
|
Bachelor Of Arts (Honours Course) Social Work
|
VIII
|
July 21, 2026
|
127
|
UG_NEP
|
22544
|
Bachelor Of Arts (Honours Course) Karnatak Music
|
VI
|
July 21, 2026
|
128
|
UG_NEP
|
22553
|
Bachelor Of Science (Honours Course) Biochemistry
|
VI
|
July 21, 2026
|
129
|
UG_NEP
|
22553
|
Bachelor Of Science (Honours Course) Biochemistry
|
VIII
|
July 21, 2026
|
130
|
UG_NEP
|
22554
|
Bachelor Of Science (Honours Course) Biomedical Sciences
|
VI
|
July 21, 2026
|
131
|
UG_NEP
|
22554
|
Bachelor Of Science (Honours Course) Biomedical Sciences
|
VIII
|
July 21, 2026
|
132
|
UG_NEP
|
22564
|
Bachelor Of Science (Honours Course) Microbiology
|
VI
|
July 21, 2026
|
133
|
UG_NEP
|
22564
|
Bachelor Of Science (Honours Course) Microbiology
|
VIII
|
July 21, 2026
Details Mentioned on DU Marksheet 2026
Delhi University has released the DU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If they find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The DU Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.
-
Student Name
-
Register Number
-
Name of Course
-
Course/Subject Code
-
Course/Subject Name
-
Result Status
-
Total Marks
-
Maximum Marks
-
Result Date
Problems in downloading the DU Result 2026
If candidates face any issues in downloading the DU result 2026. They must try the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
-
Close your Internet browser and try again.
-
Use incognito mode
-
Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
-
Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
-
Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
Highlights of Delhi University
Delhi University (DU), is located in New Delhi, India. It was established in the year 1922 by an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
|
Delhi University Overview
|
University Name
|
University of Delhi
|
Established
|
1922
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
|
Students
|
Over 7 Lakh
|
Faculties
|
16
|
Departments
|
86
|
Course Offered
|
270
|
Affiliated Colleges
|
91
|
Official Website
|
du.ac.in
The President of India is the Visitor, the Vice-President is the Chancellor and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India is the Pro-Chancellor of the University.
Also check, UGC NET Answer Key 2026
Enter your Blink text here...
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc