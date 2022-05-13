Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

ECGC PO Admit Card 2022 Released @ecgc.in, Exam on 29 May

ECGC PO Admit Card 2022 Link has been released at ecgc.in. Candidates can download ECGC Admit Card and Check Other Details Here.

Created On: May 13, 2022 17:28 IST
Modified On: May 13, 2022 17:28 IST
ECGC PO Admit Card 2022

ECGC PO Admit Card 2022 has been released by ECGC Bank on 13 May 2022 on its website i.e. ecgc.in. The bank has scheduled the online exam for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) on 29 May 2022 (Sunday). Candidates appearing in ECGC PO Exam 2022 should download ECGC PO Admit Card from this article.

We have provided ECGC PO Admit Card Link for the reference of the candidates.

How to Download ECGC PO Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of ECGC
  2. Click on ‘परिवीक्षाधीन अधिकारियों की भर्ती के लिए 29/05/2022 को ऑनलाइन लिखित परीक्षा के लिए कॉल लेटर डाउनलोड करने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें’ or ‘Click here to Download Call Letters for Probationary Officers recruitment examination on 29/05/2022’
  3. Enter your details
  4. Download ECGC Admit Card

Those who qualify in the online exam will be called for the interview of the candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Online Examination

