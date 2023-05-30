ECIL Walkin Project Engineer and Technical Office Jobs 2023 for 70 Posts

ECIL Recruitment 2023 Out: Walkin for 40 Project Engineer and 30 Technical Officer Vacancies

ECIL Recruitment 2023 is out for 70 Project Engineer and Technical Officer on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment 2023. 

ECIL
ECIL

ELECTRONICS CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED (ECIL) has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 70 vacancies on a contract basis for 1 year (extendable up to four years including the initial term, depending on project requirements & satisfactory performance of the candidates) on its official website - https://www.ecil.co.in

As per the notification, the interview walk-in Project Engineer is May 31, 2023, and June 1, 2023, and interview walk-in for a technical officer is on June 5, 2023, and June 6, 2023. Interested candidates for ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.

 Candidates are advised to carefully read the ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

Career Counseling

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the interview that will be conducted at ECIL, Hyderabad.

Candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website for detailed information. 

 

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment 2023: Overview

ECIL Recruitment will fill 70 positions for Project Engineer and Technical Officers. 

Check out the important details for the ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment 2023 listed here.

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

ECIL

Posts Name

Project Engineer and Technical Officer

Total Vacancies

70

Mode of Application

Walk-in

Vacancy Announced on

May 30, 2023

Selection process

Interview

 

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 70 vacancies announced for the posts of Project Engineer and Technical Officer by ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer. Download the official notification through the link given below.

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer

Download PDF

 

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

May 30, 2023

Walk-in Starts

May 31, 2023

Walk-in Ends

June 06, 2023

 

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Application Fees

The category-wise application fees for ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category

Application Fees

All Category 

Exempted

 

 

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 70 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment 2023

Discipline

Number of Posts

Project Engineer

40

Technical Officer

30

Total

70



ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification, all the candidates going for the walk-in drive should have engineering in their respective discipline, and should have 3 years of experience in project engineer post and 1 year of experience for technical officer post.

Age Limit

As per the notification, the upper age for project engineers is 33 years and 30 years for technical officers. However, age relaxation will be given according to government norms.

 

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

  • Screening of Application
  • Personal Interview

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the salary for the ‘Project Engineer on Contract’ post will be Rs. 40,000/month for 1st year, Rs. 45,000/month for 2nd year, Rs. 50,000/month for 3rd year & Rs. 55,000/month for 4th year and for ‘Technical Officer on Contract’ post, will be Rs. 25,000/month for 1st year, Rs. 28,000/month for 2nd year, Rs. 31,000/month for 3rd & 4th year.



 Steps to Apply for the posts

Elligible and interested and go for walkin drive on the above mentioned dates at 

CLDC, Nalanda Complex, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, TIFR Road, ECIL Post, Hyderabad – 500062.

FAQ

What is the duration of the contract of the Project Engineer and Technical Officer?

Initially the contract will be for 1 years which may be extended for 4 years after the performance of the Project Engineer and Technical Officer and if the requirement exists

How many posts have been announced in ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer recruitment?

A total of 70 posts have been announced in the ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer on a contract basis in the recruitment notification.

What are the walk-in dates for Project Engineer and Technical Officer Posts?

Eligible and Interested candidates can directly go to the ECIL Office, Hyderabad on May 31, 2023, and June 1, 2023 for Project Engineer, on June 5, 2023, and June 6, 2023 for Technical Officer.

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next