ECIL Recruitment 2023 Out: Walkin for 40 Project Engineer and 30 Technical Officer Vacancies

ECIL Recruitment 2023 is out for 70 Project Engineer and Technical Officer on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment 2023.

ELECTRONICS CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED (ECIL) has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 70 vacancies on a contract basis for 1 year (extendable up to four years including the initial term, depending on project requirements & satisfactory performance of the candidates) on its official website - https://www.ecil.co.in

As per the notification, the interview walk-in Project Engineer is May 31, 2023, and June 1, 2023, and interview walk-in for a technical officer is on June 5, 2023, and June 6, 2023. Interested candidates for ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the interview that will be conducted at ECIL, Hyderabad.

Candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website for detailed information.

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment 2023: Overview

ECIL Recruitment will fill 70 positions for Project Engineer and Technical Officers.

Check out the important details for the ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment 2023 listed here.

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority ECIL Posts Name Project Engineer and Technical Officer Total Vacancies 70 Mode of Application Walk-in Vacancy Announced on May 30, 2023 Selection process Interview

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 70 vacancies announced for the posts of Project Engineer and Technical Officer by ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer. Download the official notification through the link given below.

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Download PDF

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 30, 2023 Walk-in Starts May 31, 2023 Walk-in Ends June 06, 2023

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Application Fees

The category-wise application fees for ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category Application Fees All Category Exempted

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 70 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Recruitment 2023 Discipline Number of Posts Project Engineer 40 Technical Officer 30 Total 70







ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification, all the candidates going for the walk-in drive should have engineering in their respective discipline, and should have 3 years of experience in project engineer post and 1 year of experience for technical officer post.

Age Limit

As per the notification, the upper age for project engineers is 33 years and 30 years for technical officers. However, age relaxation will be given according to government norms.

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Screening of Application

Personal Interview

ECIL Project Engineer and Technical Officer Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the salary for the ‘Project Engineer on Contract’ post will be Rs. 40,000/month for 1st year, Rs. 45,000/month for 2nd year, Rs. 50,000/month for 3rd year & Rs. 55,000/month for 4th year and for ‘Technical Officer on Contract’ post, will be Rs. 25,000/month for 1st year, Rs. 28,000/month for 2nd year, Rs. 31,000/month for 3rd & 4th year.







Steps to Apply for the posts

Elligible and interested and go for walkin drive on the above mentioned dates at

CLDC, Nalanda Complex, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, TIFR Road, ECIL Post, Hyderabad – 500062.