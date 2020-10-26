ECIL Recruitment 2020 for Technical Officer and Liaison Officer Posts @ecil.co.in

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications for the Technical Officer and and Liaison Officer. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for ECIL Recruitment 2020 on official website from 23 October to 03 November 2020.

Important Dates

Start of online submission of Applications: 23 October 2020

Closing date for Online Registration of Application: 03 November 2020 till 2 PM

ECIL Vacancy Details

Technical Officer - 24 Posts

Hyderabad -11 Posts

Bathinda- 8 posts

New Delhi-1 Post

Mumbai-3 Posts

Lonavala-1 Post

Liaison Officer - 1 Post

Bathinda- 1 post

Eligibility Criteria for Technical Officer and Liaison Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Technical Officer on Contract: A first class Engineering Degree (Full time) in Electronics & Communication/Computer Science/IT/ECE/Electrical & Electronics with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/University with one (01) year post qualification experience

Liasion Officer - A retired personnel from Indian Armed forces in the rank of Col/Lt Col with First class Engineering Degree in Electronics with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/University. The candidate should have minimum 15 years of post qualification experience in project preferably Electronics Warfare domain

Selection Process for Technical Officer and Liaison Officer Posts

The candidate will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:4 based on the marks obtained in their BE/B.Tech & one years’ post qualification relevant experience in order of merit. Such candidates will be called for virtual interview and selected based on performance & relevant experience. The successful candidates at the personal interview will be considered for final selection subject to successful completion of document verification

How to Apply for ECIL Technical Officer and Liaison Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible persons can apply Online by visiting official website: “www.ecil.co.in” by selecting ‘Careers’ followed by ‘e‐Recruitment’ from 23 October to 03 November 2020 (14:00 hrs.).

ECIL Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link