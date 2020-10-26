Study at Home
ECIL Recruitment 2020 for Technical Officer and Liaison Officer Posts @ecil.co.in

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications for the Technical Officer and and Liaison Officer. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for ECIL Recruitment 2020 on official website from 23 October to 03 November 2020.

Oct 26, 2020 14:59 IST
ECIL Recruitment 2020
Important Dates

  • Start of online submission of Applications: 23 October 2020
  • Closing date for Online Registration of Application: 03 November 2020 till 2 PM

ECIL Vacancy Details

Technical Officer - 24 Posts

  • Hyderabad -11 Posts
  • Bathinda- 8 posts
  • New Delhi-1 Post
  • Mumbai-3 Posts
  • Lonavala-1 Post

Liaison Officer - 1 Post

  • Bathinda- 1 post

Eligibility Criteria for Technical Officer and Liaison Officer Posts 

Educational Qualification:

  • Technical Officer on Contract: A first class Engineering Degree (Full time) in Electronics & Communication/Computer Science/IT/ECE/Electrical & Electronics with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/University with one (01) year post qualification experience
  • Liasion Officer - A retired personnel from Indian Armed forces in the rank of Col/Lt Col with First class Engineering Degree in Electronics with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/University. The candidate should have minimum 15 years of post qualification experience in project preferably Electronics Warfare domain

Selection Process for Technical Officer and Liaison Officer Posts 

The candidate will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:4 based on the marks obtained in their BE/B.Tech & one years’ post qualification relevant experience in order of merit. Such candidates will be called for virtual interview and selected based on performance & relevant experience. The successful candidates at the personal interview will be considered for final selection subject to successful completion of document verification

How to Apply for ECIL Technical Officer and Liaison Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible persons can apply Online by visiting official website: “www.ecil.co.in” by selecting ‘Careers’ followed by ‘e‐Recruitment’ from 23 October to 03 November 2020 (14:00 hrs.).

ECIL Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link

