ECIL Technical Officer Jobs 2023 Apply For 100 Vacancies

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Walk in For 100 Technical Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Document Required

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online applications  for the 100 Technical Officer posts on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility, salary and other details here.

Get all the information regarding ECIL Recruitment 2023 here
Get all the information regarding ECIL Recruitment 2023 here

ECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) under the Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India has invited online applications for the 100 posts of Technical Officer on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear for a walk-in-interview scheduled on August 10/11, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of  successful document verification and performance based on personal Interview and final recommendations shall be made as per the criteria including Relevant experience and Interview. 

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Walk-in Dates: August 10/11, 2023 (Registration time 09.00 AM – 11.30 AM on both days)
Venue: Corporate Learning & Development Centre, Nalanda Complex, TIFR Road, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, ECIL Post, Hyderabad – 500062

Career Counseling

 

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

There are a total of 100 posts are available for Technical Officer posts. 

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organisation Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)
Name of Posts  Technical Officer
Number of Posts  100
Walk-in date August 10/11, 2023
Jobs Type Govt Jobs
Advt No.  12/2023
Official website  https://www.ecil.co.in/

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification 

Candidates should possess a First-Class (with minimum 60% in aggregate) B.E. / B.Tech Degree in
CSE/IT/ECE/EEE/Mech./Electrical/Electronics/Instrumentation Engineering.
Should have experience with at least One year post-qualification experience in Election & field operations, Repair & maintenance of Electronic equipment, industrial production.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Emoluments (Consolidated amount)

  • ₹ 25,000/month for 1st year,
  • ₹ 28,000/month for 2nd year
  • ₹ 31,000/month for 3rd & 4th year
  • Check notification link for other benefits. 

How To Apply ECIL Recruitment 2023? 

Eligible and interested candidates may download the application form from the official website www.ecil.co.in and should report at 09.00 hrs. on August 10/11, 2023 at the venue with duly filled in application form & resume along with the following original certificates & a set of self-attested photocopies of the documents mentioned in the notification. 

 

 

 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for ECIL Recruitment 2023?

You can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on August 10/11, 2023.

What are the Jobs in ECIL Recruitment 2023?

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is hiring for the 100 Technical Officer posts.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next