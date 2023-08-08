ECIL Recruitment 2023: Walk in For 100 Technical Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Document Required

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online applications for the 100 Technical Officer posts on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility, salary and other details here.

ECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) under the Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India has invited online applications for the 100 posts of Technical Officer on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear for a walk-in-interview scheduled on August 10/11, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of successful document verification and performance based on personal Interview and final recommendations shall be made as per the criteria including Relevant experience and Interview.

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Walk-in Dates: August 10/11, 2023 (Registration time 09.00 AM – 11.30 AM on both days)

Venue: Corporate Learning & Development Centre, Nalanda Complex, TIFR Road, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, ECIL Post, Hyderabad – 500062

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

There are a total of 100 posts are available for Technical Officer posts.

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) Name of Posts Technical Officer Number of Posts 100 Walk-in date August 10/11, 2023 Jobs Type Govt Jobs Advt No. 12/2023 Official website https://www.ecil.co.in/

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should possess a First-Class (with minimum 60% in aggregate) B.E. / B.Tech Degree in

CSE/IT/ECE/EEE/Mech./Electrical/Electronics/Instrumentation Engineering.

Should have experience with at least One year post-qualification experience in Election & field operations, Repair & maintenance of Electronic equipment, industrial production.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Emoluments (Consolidated amount)

₹ 25,000/month for 1st year,

₹ 28,000/month for 2nd year

₹ 31,000/month for 3rd & 4th year

Check notification link for other benefits.

How To Apply ECIL Recruitment 2023?

Eligible and interested candidates may download the application form from the official website www.ecil.co.in and should report at 09.00 hrs. on August 10/11, 2023 at the venue with duly filled in application form & resume along with the following original certificates & a set of self-attested photocopies of the documents mentioned in the notification.