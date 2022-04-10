EIL Recruitment 2022 for Jr Draftsman Posts, Apply @engineersindia.com

EIL Recruitment 2022: Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Delhi is hiring Junior Draftsman in various disciplines. Candidates eligible for the posts can apply online at engineersindia.com. Around 27 vacancies are available for Jr. Draftsman Gr. II and 33 for Jr. Draftsman Gr. I Posts.
EIL Jr Draftsman Notification Download
EIL Jr Draftsman Online Application Link
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 18 April 2022
EIL Draftsman Vacancy Details
- 21-22/13/A Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Piping) - 8
- 21-22/13/B Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (General Civil) 1
- 21-22/13/C Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Structural) 2
- 21-22/13/D Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Environment, Water and Safety) 1
- 21-22/13/E Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Architecture) 1
- 21-22/13/F Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Electrical) 2
- 21-22/13/G Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Instrumentation) 1
- 21-22/13/H Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Static Equipment) 2
- 21-22/13/I Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Mass Transfer Equipment) 2
- 21-22/13/J Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Fired Equipment) 1
- 21-22/13/K Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Packaged Equipment-Material Handling) - 1
- 21-22/13/L Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (HVAC) 1
- 21-22/13/M Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Process) 4
- 21-22/13/N Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (Piping) 18
- 21-22/13/O Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (General Civil) 3
- 21-22/13/P Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (Structural) 4
- 21-22/13/Q Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (Environment, Water and Safety) 1
- 21-22/13/R Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (Architecture) 1
- 21-22/13/S Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (Electrical) 2
- 21-22/13/T Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (Instrumentation) 2
- 21-22/13/U Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (Process) 2
EIL Draftsman Salary:
Jr. Draftsman Grade-II - Rs. 25000-100000/-
Jr. Draftsman Grade-I - Rs. 26500-115000/-
Eligibility Criteria for EIL Draftsman Posts
Educational Qualification:
Candidate should possess Diploma in concerned field
Experience
- Jr. Draftsman Grade-II - Minimum 1 year of experience in a relevant field
- Jr. Draftsman Grade-I - Minimum 5 years of experience in a relevant field
Age Limit:
30 years
Selection Process for EIL Draftsman Posts
The mode of selection will be through Skill Test
How to Apply for EIL Draftsman Recruitment 2022 ?
STEP 1: Go to the EIL website and visit the career link on the EIL website.
STEP 2: Read CAREFULLY all the instructions given on the website.
STEP 3: Fill in the online form with all the relevant and correct details.
STEP 4: Take a print of the form which will be required at the time of Skill Test (for Skill Test carried out through modes other than Video Conferencing) if shortlisted.