EIL Recruitment 2022 for Jr Draftsman Posts, Apply @engineersindia.com

EIL has published a notice for recruitment of Jr Draftsman Posts. Check Notification, Online Application Link and Other Details.

EIL Recruitment 2022: Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Delhi is hiring Junior Draftsman in various disciplines. Candidates eligible for the posts can apply online at engineersindia.com. Around 27 vacancies are available for Jr. Draftsman Gr. II and 33 for Jr. Draftsman Gr. I Posts.

EIL Jr Draftsman Notification Download

EIL Jr Draftsman Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 18 April 2022

EIL Draftsman Vacancy Details

21-22/13/A Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Piping) - 8

21-22/13/B Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (General Civil) 1

21-22/13/C Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Structural) 2

21-22/13/D Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Environment, Water and Safety) 1

21-22/13/E Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Architecture) 1

21-22/13/F Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Electrical) 2

21-22/13/G Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Instrumentation) 1

21-22/13/H Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Static Equipment) 2

21-22/13/I Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Mass Transfer Equipment) 2

21-22/13/J Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Fired Equipment) 1

21-22/13/K Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Packaged Equipment-Material Handling) - 1

21-22/13/L Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (HVAC) 1

21-22/13/M Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Process) 4

21-22/13/N Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (Piping) 18

21-22/13/O Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (General Civil) 3

21-22/13/P Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (Structural) 4

21-22/13/Q Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (Environment, Water and Safety) 1

21-22/13/R Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (Architecture) 1

21-22/13/S Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (Electrical) 2

21-22/13/T Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (Instrumentation) 2

21-22/13/U Jr. Draftsman Gr. I (Process) 2

EIL Draftsman Salary:

Jr. Draftsman Grade-II - Rs. 25000-100000/-

Jr. Draftsman Grade-I - Rs. 26500-115000/-

Eligibility Criteria for EIL Draftsman Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should possess Diploma in concerned field

Experience

Jr. Draftsman Grade-II - Minimum 1 year of experience in a relevant field

Jr. Draftsman Grade-I - Minimum 5 years of experience in a relevant field

Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for EIL Draftsman Posts

The mode of selection will be through Skill Test

How to Apply for EIL Draftsman Recruitment 2022 ?

STEP 1: Go to the EIL website and visit the career link on the EIL website.

STEP 2: Read CAREFULLY all the instructions given on the website.

STEP 3: Fill in the online form with all the relevant and correct details.

STEP 4: Take a print of the form which will be required at the time of Skill Test (for Skill Test carried out through modes other than Video Conferencing) if shortlisted.