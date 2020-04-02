Elementary Education HP Recruitment 2020: 554 Vacancies for TGT Posts

Elementary Education HP Recruitment 2020: Elementary Education, Himachal Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode.

A total of 554 Vacancies have been notified under Elementary Education, HP out of which 307 vacancies are reserved for TGT Arts,143 Vacancies are reserved for Non-Medical and 104 for Medical Department. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification and other details on jagranjosh.com.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 2 April 2020

Last date for submission of application for Elementary Education HP Recruitment 2020: 4 April 2020

Elementary Education HP Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

No. Of posts - 554 Vacancies

TGT (Arts) - 307 Posts

TGT (Non-Medical) - 143 Posts

TGT (Medical) - 104 Posts

Elementary Education HP TGT Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

TGT (Arts) - Candidate should have a B.A./B.com. with at least 50% Marks and 1-year bachelors in Education or B.A./B.com. With at least 45 % Marks and 1-year bachelors in Education.

TGT (Non-Medical) - B.Sc.(NM) with at least 50 % marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed).

TGT (Medical) - B.Sc.(NM) with at least 50 % marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed).

Elementary Education HP TGT Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved candidates as per government norms)

Elementary Education HP TGT Recruitment 2020 Official Notification

Elementary Education HP TGT Recruitment 2020 Official Website

Elementary Education HP TGT Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply for Elementary Education HP TGT Recruitment 2020 by sending applications along with the documents to the office of concerned Deputy Director of Elementary Education on or before 04 Apr 2020.