EMAT Eligibility Criteria 2025 (OUT): Check Age Limit, Qualification and Work Experience Details

EMAT Eligibility 2025: IIM Kozhikode conducts the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) in three phases. IIM Kozhikode has released the eligibility criteria for EMAT 2025 in its phase 1 information brochure. For phase 2, it is expected to be released in July 2025. Interested candidates must apply for this entrance exam within the deadline and provide valid details about their academic qualification, identity, and other eligibility conditions. For this, they must carefully read all the guidelines outlined by the exam authorities before filling out the application form. Any aspirants found eligible in their applications might not be allowed to appear in the entrance test. Scroll down to learn more about the EMAT Eligibility 2025 for the exam.
EMAT Eligibility 2025
IIM Kozhikode conducts the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) for admission to the two-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) for working executives offered at the IIMK Kochi Campus. Familiarity with all the aspects of EMAT eligibility requirements can simplify your application and admission process. In brief, candidates who hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with the minimum required marks/percentage are eligible to apply for this entrance exam. Additionally, they should have certain years of managerial/ entrepreneurial/ professional experience when filling out the application form. Besides, it is strongly recommended to check the complete admission process in advance to avoid any confusion later on. In this article, we have compiled everything you need to know about the EMAT Eligibility 2025 for reference purposes.
EMAT Age Limit 2025
There is no specific age limit for the EMAT 2025. Candidates of any age who meet the educational qualification requirements can apply.
EMAT Educational Qualification 2025
Educational Qualification plays an important role in EMAT Eligibility requirements. It is mandatory to have a certain qualification with a minimum required percentage to be eligible. Those who fail to fulfil these educational criteria will not be allowed to appear in the entrance test. Check the detailed EMAT educational qualification discussed below:
- A bachelor's degree or its equivalent in any discipline with at least 50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA.
- Candidates with professional qualifications such as CA/ICWA/CS can also apply.
- Three Years of managerial/ entrepreneurial/ professional experience upon successful completion of graduation as on the last date of submission of the online application.
- Work experience gained before completing graduation will not be accepted for computing the total work experience.
- Aspirants must submit the latest experience certificate and other relevant experience certificates (justifying their years of work experience).
- Internships/apprenticeships will not be accepted as work experience.
- There is no upper age limit to participate in this entrance test.
