EMAT Eligibility Criteria 2025 (OUT): Check Age Limit, Qualification and Work Experience Details

EMAT Eligibility 2025: IIM Kozhikode conducts the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) in three phases. IIM Kozhikode has released the eligibility criteria for EMAT 2025 in its phase 1 information brochure. For phase 2, it is expected to be released in July 2025. Interested candidates must apply for this entrance exam within the deadline and provide valid details about their academic qualification, identity, and other eligibility conditions. For this, they must carefully read all the guidelines outlined by the exam authorities before filling out the application form. Any aspirants found eligible in their applications might not be allowed to appear in the entrance test. Scroll down to learn more about the EMAT Eligibility 2025 for the exam.

EMAT Eligibility 2025

IIM Kozhikode conducts the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) for admission to the two-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) for working executives offered at the IIMK Kochi Campus. Familiarity with all the aspects of EMAT eligibility requirements can simplify your application and admission process. In brief, candidates who hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with the minimum required marks/percentage are eligible to apply for this entrance exam. Additionally, they should have certain years of managerial/ entrepreneurial/ professional experience when filling out the application form. Besides, it is strongly recommended to check the complete admission process in advance to avoid any confusion later on. In this article, we have compiled everything you need to know about the EMAT Eligibility 2025 for reference purposes.