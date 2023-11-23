EMRS Exam City Released at emrs.tribal.gov.in: Check Admit Card 2023 Date

EMRS Exam City 2023 has been released at emrs.tribal.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link to check the exam city, admit card date and other details here.

EMRS Exam City Released: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the exam city details on examinationservices.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for Principal, PGT, TGT, Non Teaching and Hostel Warden. The exam is scheduled to be held on 16 December for Principal and PGT, on 17 December for Hostel Warden and JSA, on 23 December for Lab Attendant and TGT Posts and on 24 December for TGT (Misc) and Accountant Posts. The mode of the exam will be offline.

The examination city allotted to the candidates has been displayed in their application login. Since there are a large number of candidates in Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Vijayawada, some centres have been set up in other nearby cities in the concerned states. Accordingly, some of the candidates (who have opted these exam cities) have been allotted exam centres in these newly identified cities for exam.

EMRS Admit Card 2023

The admit card is expected to be released in the first week of December. The admit card will be uploaded on the official website of NESTS. Candidates will be required to use their credentials to download the admit card.

How to check EMRS Exam City 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of EMRS - emrs.tribal.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the exam city link

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Check your exam dates

The recruitment is being done for a total of 6329 vacancies for the posts of TGT & Hostel Warden, and an additional 4062 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff, including PGT, Principal, Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA)/ Clerk, Lab Attendant, and Accountant in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs).