Engineer India Limited (EIL) Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Executive Posts @engineersindia.com

Engineer India Limited (EIL) Recruitment 2020: Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment of Executive Grade 1, Executive Grade 2 and Executive Grade 3. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 31 January to 20 February 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 31 January 2020

Last Date of Application - 20 February 2020

Engineers India Ltd (EIL) Vacancy Details

Executive Gr. I – 10 Posts

Executive Gr. II – 4 Posts

Executive Gr.III – 3 Posts

Salary:

Executive Gr. I – Rs. 72000 to 80000

Executive Gr. II – Rs. 86400 to 96000

Executive Gr.III – Rs. 100800 to Rs. 112000

How to Apply for Engineers India Ltd (EIL) Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through Engineer India Limited (EIL) official website from 31 January to 20 February 2020.

Engineer India Limited (EIL) Recruitment Notification



