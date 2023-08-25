EPFO SSA Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Response Sheet, Release Date on epfindia.gov.in

Candidates can download the answer key pdf of EPFO online at the official website: epfindia.gov.in. It is expected that the EPFO SSA 2023 answer key can be released by the fourth week of August in online mode. Get latest updates and check steps to download here

 

EPFO Answer Key 2023: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will release the answer key of Social Security Assistants (SSA) online by the fourth week of August 2023. Candidates can download the EPFO SSA answer key at the official website: epfindia.gov.in. To download the EPFO SSA answer key login credentials will be required. 

With the help of the answer key, candidates can analyse their performance in the exam. It will also provide an estimate of their score. This will not only be helpful for candidates who appeared for the examination but also for those who are aspiring for the post next year.

EPFO Answer Key 2023

All candidates eagerly anticipate the EPFO SSA answer key 2023 following the written exam. The EPFO will also give the candidates the option to raise complaints to the inaccuracies if they discover any mistakes in the official answer sheet. To check and calculate their marks by matching their responses to the EPFO SSA answer key, they can download the PDF. Here, we've provided a brief summary and overview of answer key of EPFO SSA 2023:

Recruitment Authority

Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO)

Post

Social Security Assistant (SSA)

Vacancies

2859

Category

Answer Key

EPFO SSA Answer Key 2023 Date

4th week of August 2023

EPFO SSA examination dates

18th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd August 2023

Correct Marking

4 marks

Negative marking

¼ th of total mark

EPFO SSA Result  2023

To be notified

EPFO SSA Cut Off 2023

To be notified

Official Website

epfindia.gov.in

How to download EPFO 2023 Answer Key?

Here are the detailed steps to download the EPFO SSA Answer Key 2023.

  • Visit the official website of EPFO: epfindia.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, find the link for EPFO SSA Answer Key 2023. Click on it
  • On a new page you will be required to enter login credentials
  • EPFO SSA answer key pdf with response will be displayed on your screen
  • Check answers and download or save the EPFO SSA answer key for future references 

How to raise objections in EPFO SSA Response Sheet 2023 PDF? 

Candidates will have the option to raise complaints to the EPFO provisional answer key through the official website. They may object to the answer key if they are dissatisfied or have issues with the answer key. To do so, they can have to visit the official website. The detailed instructions to raise objections in the answer key of EPFO SSA will be released soon. After challenging it, the experts will review it and accordingly release the final answer key. Based on that, the EPFO SSA result will be announced.

EPFO SSA Cut Off 2023

The cut off is determined by how well candidates perform during different shifts. Given that the exam was administered in several shifts, the organisation can choose to normalise the results to determine the cutoff. The EPFO SSA cut off 2023 is yet to released, till then candidates can check 2019 cutoff: 



Region Name

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Andhra Pradesh

114.84

131.51

139.96

Bihar

106.96

120.68

127.30

161.21

Chhattisgarh

94.46

98.63

129.01

133.38

Delhi

98.30

102.26

99.68

123.34

154.80

Gujarat

105.13

115.46

Goa

#

$

113.51

Himachal Pradesh

108.68

113.75

104.13

$

114.34

Haryana

102.05

103.18

117.92

136.21

Karnataka

110.96

108.01

95.38

$

116.58

Kerala & Lakshadweep

106.92

$

140.84

Maharashtra

88.46

91.38

107.05

Madhya Pradesh

108.25

#

$

108.25

North East Region

90.76

110.50

$

124.84

Odisha

108.63

92.80

$

140.46

Punjab & Chandigarh

155.71

Rajasthan

99.55

102.50

122.63

147.05

Uttarakhand

100.63

104.01

103.59

120.30

139.17

Telangana

105.55

  

137

128.50

151.05

Uttar Pradesh

95.34

  

97.63

103.17

  




