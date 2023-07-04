EPFO SSA Exam Date 2023 OUT at recruitment.nta.nic.in: Check City Intimation Slips and Admit Card Schedule Here

EPFO SSA Exam Date 2023 has been released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation. Check Exam Date and City Intimation Link for Social Security Assistant (SSA) and Stenographer Posts.

EPFO SSA Exam Date 2023: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced the Stage 1 Exam Date for the recruitment of 2859 Social Security Assistant (SSA) and Stenographer Posts. According to the official notice, the exam will be held in the month of August 2023. Students who have applied for EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023 can check the exact exam schedule below:

Name of the Post Exam Date EPFO Stenographer Exam Date 01 August 2023 EPFO SSA Exam Date 18, 21, 22 and 23 August 2023

EPFO SSA City Intimation Slip Date 2023

NTA will also inform the candidates about their exam city, The City Intimation Slips for the examination for the post of Stenographer shall be available from 22 July 2023 onwards while EPFO SSA City Intimation Slip will be available from the second week of August 2023 onwards.

EPFO SSA Card Date 2023

The admit cards will be available 2-3 days before the exam. Hence, EPFO SSA Admit Card is expected on 15 or 16 August 2023 for the exam scheduled for 18 August 2023. EPFO Steno Admit Card will be available on 29 or 30 July 2023.

EPFO SSA Exam Overview 2023

Name of the Organization The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) Exam Body Nation Testing Agency Name of the Post Social Security Assistant (SSA) and Stenographer Number of Vacancies 2859 EPFO SSA Application Dates 27 March to 26 April 2023 EPFO SSA Exam Date Steno - 01 Aug 2023 SSA - 18, 21, 22 and 23 August 2023 EPFO City Intimation Date Steno - 22 July 2023 SSA - Second week of August 2023 Selection Process Stage 1: Computer Based Examination (Phase-I)

Stage 2:Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) (Computer Data Entry Test) EPFO Website Link epfindia.gov.in

EPFO SSA Prelims Exam will be conducted online. There will be 150 questions of 600 marks and the duration of the test is 2 Hours and 30 minutes.