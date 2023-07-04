EPFO SSA Exam Date 2023 OUT at recruitment.nta.nic.in: Check City Intimation Slips and Admit Card Schedule Here

EPFO SSA Exam Date 2023: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced the Stage 1 Exam Date for the recruitment of 2859 Social Security Assistant (SSA) and Stenographer Posts. According to the official notice, the exam will be held in the month of August 2023. Students who have applied for EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023 can check the exact exam schedule below:
|Name of the Post
|Exam Date
|EPFO Stenographer Exam Date
|01 August 2023
|EPFO SSA Exam Date
|18, 21, 22 and 23 August 2023
EPFO SSA City Intimation Slip Date 2023
NTA will also inform the candidates about their exam city, The City Intimation Slips for the examination for the post of Stenographer shall be available from 22 July 2023 onwards while EPFO SSA City Intimation Slip will be available from the second week of August 2023 onwards.
EPFO SSA Card Date 2023
The admit cards will be available 2-3 days before the exam. Hence, EPFO SSA Admit Card is expected on 15 or 16 August 2023 for the exam scheduled for 18 August 2023. EPFO Steno Admit Card will be available on 29 or 30 July 2023.
EPFO SSA Exam Overview 2023
|Name of the Organization
|The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO)
|Exam Body
|Nation Testing Agency
|Name of the Post
|Social Security Assistant (SSA) and Stenographer
|Number of Vacancies
|2859
|EPFO SSA Application Dates
|27 March to 26 April 2023
|EPFO SSA Exam Date
|
Steno - 01 Aug 2023
SSA - 18, 21, 22 and 23 August 2023
|EPFO City Intimation Date
|
Steno - 22 July 2023
SSA - Second week of August 2023
|Selection Process
|
|EPFO Website Link
|epfindia.gov.in
EPFO SSA Prelims Exam will be conducted online. There will be 150 questions of 600 marks and the duration of the test is 2 Hours and 30 minutes.