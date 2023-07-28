EPFO Stenographer Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link To Download at epfindia.gov.in

EPFO Stenographer Admit Card 2023: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation India (EPFO) is likely to release the EPFO Stenographer 2023 Admit Card today i.e. July 28, 2023, on its official website. Candidates who have applied for these posts can check the admit card download link here.

Once released, candidates who have registered for the Stenographer post can check and download the hall ticket from the official website at epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO Stenographer Admit Card 2023 Download Link

You can download the admit card directly through the link given below, once it is uploaded on the official website.

How to Download EPFO Stenographer Admit Card 2023?

Step 1. Visit the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in

Step 2. Go to the Latest Update section on the homepage.

Step 3. Now, click on the link for EPFO Admit Card link for Stenographer on the home page.

Step 4. Provide all the credentials as required such as application number and date of birth to the link.

Step 5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download and take a printout of it for future reference

EPFO Stenographer Hall Ticket 2023 Exam Timings

According to the notification released earlier, EPFO is set to conduct the written exam on August 01, 2023, across the country. Written exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 8:30 am to 10:40 am and 12:30 pm to 2:40 pm.

EPFO Stenographer Hall Ticket 2023 By Using Login Credential

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Stenographer exam will have to download the admit card to appear for the written exam. It is expected that the admit card for the written exam will be released by EPFO 2-3 days before the day of the exam.

The City Intimation Slips for the examination for the post of Stenographer have already been released by EPFO by which you can get all the details including the city of examination and others. To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Document To Carry the EPFO Stenographer Hall Ticket 2023

You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during the submission of the online application.

The whole exercise is to recruit the 185 vacancies for the post of Stenographer by Employees' Provident Fund Organisation India (EPFO) across the country.