ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022: Registration For Various Faculty Posts Begins at esic.nic.in, Check Eligibility

ESIC has invited online application for the Faculty Posts on its official website. Check ESIC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Notification: Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Bengaluru has invited applications for 13 Faculty Posts including Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Tutor. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 02 March 2022.

In a bid to apply for ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 candidates should have certain educational qualification including B. Sc. Nursing /PB B. Sc. Nursing/ 5 years teaching experience with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022:

No.532/A/12/3/Rect.-ESICNC-INR/21-22/Estt.

Important Dates for ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Date of Walk-in-interview: 02 March 2022

Vacancy Details for ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Vice Principal cum Professor-01

Associate Professor-01

Assistant Professor-01

Tutor-10

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Vice Principal cum Professor-12 years experience with M.Sc.(N) out of which 10 years

should be teaching experience with minimum of 5 years in collegiate programme. Ph.D.(N) is desirable

Associate Professor-M.Sc. (N) with 8 years experience including 5 years teaching experience Ph.D.(N) desirable

Assistant Professor-M.Sc. (N) with 3 years teaching experience Ph.D.(N) desirable

Tutor-M. Sc. Nursing OR B. Sc. Nursing /PB B. Sc. Nursing with one-year

experience

Professional Registration: Should have “Active & Valid Registration” with State Nursing Council.

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format and will have to appear in walk-in-interview scheduled on 02 March 2022.