ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022: Registration For Various Faculty Posts Begins at esic.nic.in, Check Eligibility

ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Notification: Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Bengaluru has invited applications for 13 Faculty Posts including Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Tutor. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 02 March 2022.
In a bid to apply for ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 candidates should have certain educational qualification including B. Sc. Nursing /PB B. Sc. Nursing/ 5 years teaching experience with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Notification Details for ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022:
No.532/A/12/3/Rect.-ESICNC-INR/21-22/Estt.
Important Dates for ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Date of Walk-in-interview: 02 March 2022
Vacancy Details for ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Vice Principal cum Professor-01
Associate Professor-01
Assistant Professor-01
Tutor-10
Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Vice Principal cum Professor-12 years experience with M.Sc.(N) out of which 10 years
should be teaching experience with minimum of 5 years in collegiate programme. Ph.D.(N) is desirable
Associate Professor-M.Sc. (N) with 8 years experience including 5 years teaching experience Ph.D.(N) desirable
Assistant Professor-M.Sc. (N) with 3 years teaching experience Ph.D.(N) desirable
Tutor-M. Sc. Nursing OR B. Sc. Nursing /PB B. Sc. Nursing with one-year
experience
Professional Registration: Should have “Active & Valid Registration” with State Nursing Council.
Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Interested candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format and will have to appear in walk-in-interview scheduled on 02 March 2022.