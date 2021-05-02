ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 for 25 Senior Resident Posts @esic.nic.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification: Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi has invited applications for 25 Posts of Senior Resident. Interested and eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview scheduled on 03 May 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBBS with PG Degree/DNB/Diploma or equivalent eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for ESIC Delhi Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

F.No. 113-A/12/11/14/2019/Med

Date: 30 April 2021

Important Date for ESIC Delhi Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 03 May 2021

Vacancy Details for ESIC Delhi Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Resident-25 Posts

Departments

Anesthesia-06

Medicine-05

Gyane-01

Chest-04

Surgery-04

Radiology-01

Casualty-02

Peads.-02

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Delhi Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

MBBS with PG Degree/DNB/Diploma or equivalent as per residency scheme in concerned specialty from recognized University/Institution.

In the condition, if candidates having PG Degree/DNB/ Diploma are not available, those without PG qualification but having 02 years experience in concerned Specialty may be considered.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for ESIC Delhi Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidates having complete bio-data as per format uploaded on ESIC website along with duly affixed recent passport size photographs, one set of attested photocopies of testimonials including MBBS and other additional certificates as mentioned in the notification can report to the venue on 03 May 2021.