ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 for 59 Senior Resident and other @esic.nic.in, Walk-in on July 15/16

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), has invited application for the posts of Senior Resident and other posts on its official website. Check application process and other update here.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), has invited application for 59 various posts of Senior Resident, Specialist and other for on contractual basis for ESIC Hospital, Rohini Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 15/16 July 2021. Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021.

Notification Details for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job:

F.No. 115-A-12/16/S.R./2020-Med

Dated: 06/07/2021

Important Date ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 15/16 July 2021

Vacancy Details ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Senior Resident (Regular Contractual)-47

Anesthesia/Intensive Care Unit-07

Biochemistry-01

ENT-01

Ortho-03

Medicine-09

Gynae-09

Pediatrics-07

Pul.Medicine-01

Radiology-03

Surgery-06

Senior Resident (for One Year)-03

Gynae-03

Part Time Contractual Specialists (For One Year)-04

Pul. Medicine-01

Pathology-01

Psychiatry-01

Surgery-01

Part Time Super Specialist-05

Medical Gastroenterology-01

Urology-01

Nephrology-01

Neurology-01

Cardiology-01

Eligibility Criteria ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident (Regular Contractual)-MBBS + PG Degree or Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university and also recognized by MCI with valid DMC registration, or NON PG candidates possess at least 02 years working experience in the same discipline in which they are proposed to be engaged.

Senior Resident (for One Year)-MBBS + PG Degree or Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university and also recognized by MCI and valid DMC registration or Non PG candidates possess at least 02 years working experience in the same disciplines in which they are proposed to be engaged.

Part Time Contractual Specialists (For One Year)-PG Degree/DNB or Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university with three years experience after acquiring the Post Graduate Degree/DNB and five years after Diploma.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15/16 July 2021 in accordance with the posts/date of interview given in the notification.