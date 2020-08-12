Study at Home
ESIC Hyderabad Selection List 2020 Out for Various Faculty Posts @esic.nic.in, Check Interview Schedule

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad has declared the Selection List for the different Faculty Posts on its official website -esic.nic.in.

Aug 12, 2020 15:49 IST
ESIC Hyderabad Selection List 2020 Out for Various Faculty Posts: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad has declared the Selection List for the different Faculty Posts including  Assistant professor, Associate Professor, Senior Resident, Junior Resident in various departments under ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad.  All such candidates who have applied for the various Faculty Posts for ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad can check the Selection Lists available on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.


 Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad has released the Selection List for all the Posts under Faculty including Assistant professor, Associate Professor, Senior Resident, Junior Resident on its official website. Candidates applied for the various post under different departments including Orthopedics, General Medicine, Anesthesia, General Surgery etc can check the list of Selected Candidates on the official website. 
 Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has also released the details Interview Schedule for the various posts on its official website. Acceding to the notification, Interview for the Assistant Professor Posts for Orthopedics Department will be conducted on 18 August 2020.

Interview for the Assistant Professor/Associate Professor under General Surgery Department will be conducted on 13/14 August 2020 accordance to the various category. Interview for the posts of Assistant professor, Associate Professor  for Anesthesia will be conducted on 17 August 2020.

All such candidates applied for the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad different Faculty Posts can check the selection list and also the Interview Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

List of Candidates for Assistant professor, Associate Professor, Senior Resident, Junior Resident -Orthopedics 

List of Candidates for the post of Assistant professor, Associate Professor -Anesthesia 

List of Candidates for the post of Assistant professor, Associate Professor -General Surgery

List of Candidates for the post of Assistant professor, Associate Professor -General Medicine 

Download Process for ESIC Hyderabad Selection List 2020 Out for Various Faculty Posts

  • Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.
  • Visit to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.
  • Click on the link Selection List /Interview Schedule for Various Faculty Posts  available on the home page.
  • You will get the PDF of the various Posts Selection List and Interview Schedule on your screen.
  • You should take Print Out of the Selection List and Interview Schedule  and save a copy for future reference.

