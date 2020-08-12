ESIC Hyderabad Selection List 2020 Out for Various Faculty Posts @esic.nic.in, Check Interview Schedule

ESIC Hyderabad Selection List 2020 Out for Various Faculty Posts: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad has declared the Selection List for the different Faculty Posts including Assistant professor, Associate Professor, Senior Resident, Junior Resident in various departments under ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad. All such candidates who have applied for the various Faculty Posts for ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad can check the Selection Lists available on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.



Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has also released the details Interview Schedule for the various posts on its official website. Acceding to the notification, Interview for the Assistant Professor Posts for Orthopedics Department will be conducted on 18 August 2020.

Interview for the Assistant Professor/Associate Professor under General Surgery Department will be conducted on 13/14 August 2020 accordance to the various category. Interview for the posts of Assistant professor, Associate Professor for Anesthesia will be conducted on 17 August 2020.

All such candidates applied for the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad different Faculty Posts can check the selection list and also the Interview Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

