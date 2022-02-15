ESIC Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Last Date Today for 595 Clerk, MTS, Steno Posts @esic.nic.in

Today is the last date to apply ESIC Maharashtra Recruitment 2022. Candidates can check the details below.

ESIC Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Today is the last date to apply ESIC Maharashtra Recruitment 2022. Those who have not applied for the posts can submit their application by15 February 2022 midnight afterwhich the online application link shall b deactivated. We have provided the ESIC Maharashtra Application Link for the ease of the candidates below in this article:

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Maharashtra is conducting this recruitment process for filling up 595 vacancies or the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno.), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Out of the total allotted vacancies, 318 vacancies are for ESIC UDC, 18 are for ESIC Stenographer, and 258 for ESIC MTS Posts.

Those who are looking to apply for ESIC Stenographer Recruitment 2022 should be a graduate of a recognized University or equivalent, working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases for Stenographer while for ESIC Clerk Recruitment 2022 should be 12th class passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. The qualification for ESIC MTS Recruitment is a 10th passed or equivalent pass from recognized Board. The minimum age limit for the candidate is 18 years. The maximum age limit for UDC & Steno is 27 years and the Maximum Age Limit for MTS is 25 years.

Other than this, ESIC is also inviting applications for Kolkata, Dehradun, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Mumbai, Indore, Thrissur, Bengaluru, Jammu, Baddi, Faridabad, Ahmedabad, Panaji, New Delhi, Raipur, Patna, Vijaywada, Assam, Ambala, Ernakulam, and Kerala locations against 4135 vacancies.

ESIC Recruitment Notification and Online Application Lik