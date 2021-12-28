Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ESIC Recruitment 2021-22 for 3847 UDC, MTS, Steno Posts Across India, Register @esic.nic.in from 15 Jan 2022

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)is hiring  3847 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno.) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). 

Created On: Dec 28, 2021 15:00 IST
ESIC Recruitment 2022
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Big opportunity for 10th passed, 12th passed and Graduates as Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the notifications for recruitment to the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno.) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). The vacancies shall be filled across the country. Only online applications are invited from eligible candidates on ESIC website www.esic.nic.in which will start from 15 January 2022. The last date for submitting ESIC Online Application is 15 February 2022.

A total of 3847 vacancies are available. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online exam. Candidates will be intimated regarding the exam date and time later. Meanwhile, the candidates can check educational qualification, vacancy break-up, age limit, salary and other details below:

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 15 January 2022
  • Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 15 February 2022

ESIC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 3847

Name of the Region

No of vacancy

UDC

Steno

MTS

Andhra Pradesh

07

02

26

Bihar

43

16

37

Chhattisgarh

17

03

21

Delhi

235

18

292

Directorate Medial Delhi

09

Goa

13

01

12

Gujarat

136

06

127

Haryana

96

13

76

Himachal Pradesh

29

15

Jammu & Kashmir

08

01

Jharkhand

06

26

Karnataka

199

18

65

Kerala

66

04

60

Madhya Pradesh

44

02

56

Maharashtra

318

18

258

North East

01

17

Odisha

30

03

41

Puducherry

06

01

07

Punjab

81

02

105

Rajasthan

67

15

105

Regional Office Delhi

03

Tamilnadu

150

16

219

Telangana

25

04

43

Uttar Pradesh

36

05

119

West Bengal and Sikkim

113

04

203

Total

1726

163

1931

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC UDC, Steno and ,MTS Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • UDC – Graduation from a recognized University or equivalent. Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.
  • Stenographer - 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription: 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi) (Only on computers).
  • MTS – 10th passed from a recognized board.

ESIC Salary:

  • UDC & Steno - Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.
  • MTS Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

Age Limit:

  • UDC & Steno - Between 18 to 27 years as on the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. 15th February, 2022
  • MTS Between - 18 to 25 years as on the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. 15th February, 2022

ESIC Selection Process for UDC, Steno and MTS Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  • UDC - Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Computer Skill Test
  • Stenographer- Phase I - Main Examination and Phase II – Skill Test in Stenography
  • MTS - Prelims Exam and Mains Exam

ESIC Exam Pattern and Syllabus

ESIC UDC and MTS Exam Pattern Prelims

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Time
General Intelligence and Reasoning  25 50 1 hour
General Awareness 25 50
Quantitative Aptitude  25 50
English Comprehension 25 50
Total 100 200  

ESIC Mains Exam Pattern for  UDC and MTS

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Time
General Intelligence and Reasoning  50 50 2 hours
General Awareness 50 50
Quantitative Aptitude  50 50
English Comprehension 50 50
Total 200 200  

ESIC Steno Exam Pattern:

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Time
English Language & Comprehension 100 100 70 minutes
Reasoning Ability 50 50 35 minutes
General Awareness 50 50 25 minutes
Total 200 200  

How to Apply for ESIC Recruitment 2022  for UDC, Steno and MTS ?

The candidates can submit their application in three subjects:

Step 1: Registration - To register application, choose the tab "Click here for Registration" and enter Name, Contact. No  filled in the online application. After Registration, fill your application and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button. 

Step 2: Payment of Fees - Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment

Step 3: Document Scanning and Uploading

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen  - Rs. 250/-

All other categories - Rs. 500/-

FAQ

What is the qualification for ESIC Stenographer Posts ?

12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.

What is ESIC MTS Salary ?

Rs. 18,000-56,900

What is ESIC UDC Salary?

Rs. 25,500-81,100

What is ESIC Recruitment 2021 Last Date ?

15 Feb 2022

what is starting date for ESIC Application Form ?

15 Jan 2022
