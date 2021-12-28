ESIC Recruitment 2021-22 for 3847 UDC, MTS, Steno Posts Across India, Register @esic.nic.in from 15 Jan 2022

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Big opportunity for 10th passed, 12th passed and Graduates as Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the notifications for recruitment to the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno.) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). The vacancies shall be filled across the country. Only online applications are invited from eligible candidates on ESIC website www.esic.nic.in which will start from 15 January 2022. The last date for submitting ESIC Online Application is 15 February 2022.
A total of 3847 vacancies are available. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online exam. Candidates will be intimated regarding the exam date and time later. Meanwhile, the candidates can check educational qualification, vacancy break-up, age limit, salary and other details below:
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 15 January 2022
- Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 15 February 2022
ESIC Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 3847
|
Name of the Region
|
No of vacancy
|
UDC
|
Steno
|
MTS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
07
|
02
|
26
|
Bihar
|
43
|
16
|
37
|
Chhattisgarh
|
17
|
03
|
21
|
Delhi
|
235
|
18
|
292
|
Directorate Medial Delhi
|
–
|
09
|
–
|
Goa
|
13
|
01
|
12
|
Gujarat
|
136
|
06
|
127
|
Haryana
|
96
|
13
|
76
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
29
|
–
|
15
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
08
|
–
|
01
|
Jharkhand
|
06
|
–
|
26
|
Karnataka
|
199
|
18
|
65
|
Kerala
|
66
|
04
|
60
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
44
|
02
|
56
|
Maharashtra
|
318
|
18
|
258
|
North East
|
01
|
–
|
17
|
Odisha
|
30
|
03
|
41
|
Puducherry
|
06
|
01
|
07
|
Punjab
|
81
|
02
|
105
|
Rajasthan
|
67
|
15
|
105
|
Regional Office Delhi
|
–
|
03
|
–
|
Tamilnadu
|
150
|
16
|
219
|
Telangana
|
25
|
04
|
43
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
36
|
05
|
119
|
West Bengal and Sikkim
|
113
|
04
|
203
|
Total
|
1726
|
163
|
1931
Eligibility Criteria for ESIC UDC, Steno and ,MTS Posts
Educational Qualification:
- UDC – Graduation from a recognized University or equivalent. Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.
- Stenographer - 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription: 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi) (Only on computers).
- MTS – 10th passed from a recognized board.
ESIC Salary:
- UDC & Steno - Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.
- MTS Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.
Age Limit:
- UDC & Steno - Between 18 to 27 years as on the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. 15th February, 2022
- MTS Between - 18 to 25 years as on the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. 15th February, 2022
ESIC Selection Process for UDC, Steno and MTS Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- UDC - Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Computer Skill Test
- Stenographer- Phase I - Main Examination and Phase II – Skill Test in Stenography
- MTS - Prelims Exam and Mains Exam
ESIC Exam Pattern and Syllabus
ESIC UDC and MTS Exam Pattern Prelims
|Subjects
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|General Intelligence and Reasoning
|25
|50
|1 hour
|General Awareness
|25
|50
|Quantitative Aptitude
|25
|50
|English Comprehension
|25
|50
|Total
|100
|200
ESIC Mains Exam Pattern for UDC and MTS
|Subjects
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|General Intelligence and Reasoning
|50
|50
|2 hours
|General Awareness
|50
|50
|Quantitative Aptitude
|50
|50
|English Comprehension
|50
|50
|Total
|200
|200
ESIC Steno Exam Pattern:
|Subjects
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|English Language & Comprehension
|100
|100
|70 minutes
|Reasoning Ability
|50
|50
|35 minutes
|General Awareness
|50
|50
|25 minutes
|Total
|200
|200
How to Apply for ESIC Recruitment 2022 for UDC, Steno and MTS ?
The candidates can submit their application in three subjects:
Step 1: Registration - To register application, choose the tab "Click here for Registration" and enter Name, Contact. No filled in the online application. After Registration, fill your application and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.
Step 2: Payment of Fees - Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment
Step 3: Document Scanning and Uploading
Application Fee:
SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen - Rs. 250/-
All other categories - Rs. 500/-
