ESIC Recruitment 2021-22 for 3847 UDC, MTS, Steno Posts Across India, Register @esic.nic.in from 15 Jan 2022

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Big opportunity for 10th passed, 12th passed and Graduates as Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the notifications for recruitment to the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno.) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). The vacancies shall be filled across the country. Only online applications are invited from eligible candidates on ESIC website www.esic.nic.in which will start from 15 January 2022. The last date for submitting ESIC Online Application is 15 February 2022.

A total of 3847 vacancies are available. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online exam. Candidates will be intimated regarding the exam date and time later. Meanwhile, the candidates can check educational qualification, vacancy break-up, age limit, salary and other details below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 15 January 2022

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 15 February 2022

ESIC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 3847

Name of the Region No of vacancy UDC Steno MTS Andhra Pradesh 07 02 26 Bihar 43 16 37 Chhattisgarh 17 03 21 Delhi 235 18 292 Directorate Medial Delhi – 09 – Goa 13 01 12 Gujarat 136 06 127 Haryana 96 13 76 Himachal Pradesh 29 – 15 Jammu & Kashmir 08 – 01 Jharkhand 06 – 26 Karnataka 199 18 65 Kerala 66 04 60 Madhya Pradesh 44 02 56 Maharashtra 318 18 258 North East 01 – 17 Odisha 30 03 41 Puducherry 06 01 07 Punjab 81 02 105 Rajasthan 67 15 105 Regional Office Delhi – 03 – Tamilnadu 150 16 219 Telangana 25 04 43 Uttar Pradesh 36 05 119 West Bengal and Sikkim 113 04 203 Total 1726 163 1931

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC UDC, Steno and ,MTS Posts

Educational Qualification:

UDC – Graduation from a recognized University or equivalent. Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.

Stenographer - 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription: 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi) (Only on computers).

MTS – 10th passed from a recognized board.

ESIC Salary:

UDC & Steno - Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

MTS Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

Age Limit:

UDC & Steno - Between 18 to 27 years as on the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. 15th February, 2022

MTS Between - 18 to 25 years as on the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. 15th February, 2022

ESIC Selection Process for UDC, Steno and MTS Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

UDC - Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Computer Skil l Test

Examination, Examination and l Test Stenographer- Phase I - Main Examination and Phase II – Skill Test in Stenography

- Main Examination and Skill Test in Stenography MTS - Prelims Exam and Mains Exam

ESIC Exam Pattern and Syllabus

ESIC UDC and MTS Exam Pattern Prelims

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

ESIC Mains Exam Pattern for UDC and MTS

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours General Awareness 50 50 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

ESIC Steno Exam Pattern:

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Time English Language & Comprehension 100 100 70 minutes Reasoning Ability 50 50 35 minutes General Awareness 50 50 25 minutes Total 200 200

How to Apply for ESIC Recruitment 2022 for UDC, Steno and MTS ?

The candidates can submit their application in three subjects:

Step 1: Registration - To register application, choose the tab "Click here for Registration" and enter Name, Contact. No filled in the online application. After Registration, fill your application and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.

Step 2: Payment of Fees - Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment

Step 3: Document Scanning and Uploading

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen - Rs. 250/-

All other categories - Rs. 500/-

