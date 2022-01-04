ESIC Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 594 Steno, Clerk, MTS posts @esic.gov.in

ESIC Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on esic.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit and other details here.

ESIC Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno.) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on regular basis by Direct Recruitment. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 February 2022.

A total of 594 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 318 vacancies are of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 18 are of Stenographer and 258 vacancies are of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) for the Maharashtra region. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Last date of submission of online application: 15 February 2022

ESIC Maharashtra recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Upper Division Clerk - 318 Posts

Stenographer - 18 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff - 258 Posts

ESIC Maharashtra recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Upper Division Clerk - A degree of a recognized University or equivalent; Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.

Stenographer - 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University;

Multi Tasking Staff - Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board.

ESIC Maharashtra recruitment 2022 Age Limit

UDC & Steno - 18 to 27 years

MTS - 18 to 25 years

How to apply for ESIC Maharashtra recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 February 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

ESIC Maharashtra recruitment 2022 Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen - Rs. 250/-

All others - Rs. 500/-

For More Jobs:

Top 9 Government Jobs announced for 2022: Railways, Banks, Defence among top recruiters

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022 for BRC, CDS & Other Posts, 88 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 6 Jan onwards

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: Apply Online @hppsc.hp.gov.in

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts, Salary upto 31,000/-