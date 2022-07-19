ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains on 23rd July 2022: Check Best 5 Last Minute Tips to score high

Download ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 for Phase-2 Mains that will be held on 23rd July 2022. Check Top 5 Tips to score high in English/Reasoning/ Quant/ Financial/GA.

ESIC SSO Mains Last Minute Tips 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Exam on 23rd July 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. The link to download the ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 for Phase-2 Mains Exam will be active from 8th July to 23rd July 2022.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. The Phase-1 Prelims Exam was held on 11th June 2022 in which candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

In this article, we have shared ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Best 7 Last Minute Tips to Score High in English/Reasoning/ Quant/ Financial/GA.

ESIC SSO 2022 Calendar

Event Date ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date 11th March 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 12th March 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 12th April 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date 17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date 8th July to 23rd July 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam 23rd July 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 2: Mains Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests) No. of Qs. Max. Marks Duration Medium Reasoning/ Intelligence 40 60 35 minutes Hindi & English General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness 40 40 20 minutes Hindi & English English Language 30 40 30 minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 40 60 35 minutes Hindi & English Total 150 200 2 hours

ESIC SSO Mains 2022 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise syllabus, exam pattern, exam date, exam schedule

Candidates appearing for ESIC SSO Mains 2022 will be asked questions from Reasoning/Intelligence, General/Economy/Financial/Insurance Awareness, English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude. The paper will include a total of 150 MCQs for a total of 200 marks.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answer, Avoid Guesswork

The marks obtained in Phase – II will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question, only one will be the correct answer. You have to select the most appropriate answer and ‘mouse click’ that alternative that you feel is appropriate/correct. The alternative/option that you have clicked on will be treated as your answer to that question. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-III in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase - II.

3. Check Section-wise Important Topics

Sections Topics Reasoning/Intelligence Puzzles & Seating Arrangement, Data Sufficiency, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Syllogism, Input-Output, etc General/Economy/Financial/Insurance Awareness GK & Current Affairs (past 3-6 months), Union Budget, Government Schemes, RBI & its Monetary Policy, Banking & Financial Awareness, Monetary Policies, Economic Survey & Terminologies, Banking Terminologies &Abbreviations, Important Acts (Banking sector) English Language Reading Comprehension, Sentence Rearrangement, Cloze Test, Error Detection, Single Fillers, Para Jumbles, Word Swap, Word Usage, etc. Quantitative Aptitude Number Series, Data Interpretation, Simplification, Arithmetic Word Problems, Quadratic Equation, Quantity Comparison, etc.

Current Affairs Static GK Economic News

Sports News

Business News

Important Appointments

Persons in News

News related to banks including RBI, National Banks and Pvt Banks in India

Index and Reports (National &International)

Government Schemes (Central and State)

Budget Allocations

Acquisitions and Mergers

Science & Tech

Summits and Conferences Banks and their HQ

List of Stadiums in India

List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India

List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners

List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India

Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc

Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution

List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI

4. Do not take up new topics; Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should focus on revising all the formulas, equations, concepts, important static GK & current affairs, etc. This is the time to strengthen your speed and accuracy. Expand your solving skills by developing effective tricks to solve quickly and correctly. ESIC SSO Mains 2022 Previous Years’ Question Papers and Practice Sets come in handy at this time to polish your solving skills. Candidates will have only 2 hours, so it is crucial to get into the practice of solving papers with a timer.

5. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates must bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call letter along with a photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together is to be submitted at the end of the exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue. Eat good mood-lifting food & keep calm. Sleeping for a minimum of 6-8 hours prior to the exam day is very important to keep yourself rejuvenated and it also helps in strengthening your memory power. On this exam day, start your day with a fresh mind, full of positive energy, and drink coffee on exam day to keep yourself awake and refreshed.

ESIC SSO Mains Admit Card 2022

Candidates can now download the EISC SSO Mains Admit Card 2022. The link to download the ESIC SSO Mains Admit Card 2022 for the Phase-2 Exam will be active from 8th July to 23rd July 2022.

Steps to download ESIC SSO Mains Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of ESIC or click the direct download link below.

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment section at the top of the website,

Step 3: Click on the ticker flashing ‘Click Here to Download Call Letters for Phase – II Main Exam for the post of SSO’.

Step 4: A new window will open. Enter your Registration No/ Roll No and Password/ DOB at the required places to download the Call Letter.

Step 5: Download ESIC SSO Mains Admit Card 2022 and take a printout to carry to the examination hall.

ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 Phase-2 Mains Download Link