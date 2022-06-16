ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Final Cut-off Marks: Check Region-wise & Category-wise

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Result Out: Check UDC Mains Final Cut-off Marks Region-wise and Category-wise for shortlisting to Phase-3 Computer Skill Test.

Updated: Jun 16, 2022 14:06 IST
ESIC UDC Mains Cut-off 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) successfully conducted the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 on 30th April 2022. The ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam was successfully held on 19th March 2022. For the Phase-II Mains Exam, a total of 20,681 candidates were shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I Preliminary Exam.

ESIC UDC Mains Result 2022 has been released on 16th June 2022. For the Phase-III Computer Skill Test, a total of 10,222 candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Phase-II Mains Exam. The exam date for the Phase-III Computer Skill Test is yet to be announced.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Background

ESIC is conducting the ESIC 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates were asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains. Shortlisted candidates now will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test.

In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Final Cut-off Marks State & Category-wise.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date

9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam

19th March 2022

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result

13th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date

22nd April 2022 to 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam

30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains. A total of 20,681 candidates on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Preliminary Exam will now appear for ESIC UDC Phase 2 Mains Exam.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase II: Mains Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of questions.

Max.Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

50

 2 hours

2

General Awareness

50

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

4

English Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

NOTE:

(i) Marks obtained in the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will also include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Mains Exam will be 2 hours. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 1 mark for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

ESIC UDC Mains Qualifying Marks 2022

The marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-III Computer Skill Test in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – II Main Examination.

Category

Minimum Marks %

Minimum Qualifying Marks out of 200

General (UR)

45%

90

OBC & EWS

40%

80

SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen (EXS)

35%

70

PWD

30%

60

ESIC UDC Mains Cut-Off 2022: Region-wise and Category-wise

 

Region

 

SC

 

ST

 

OBC

 

EWS

 

UR

PwBD-

A

PwBD-

B

PwBD-

C

PwBD-

D&E

Ex-

Servicemen

ANDHRA PRADESH

-

-

131.25

128.25

145.5

-

61.25

-

-

84.25*

BIHAR

111.25

-

-

136

138

-

-

99.5

85.5*

109

CHHATISGARH

126.25

-

-

135

142.75

-

77.75*

-

-

101.5

DELHI

125.75

119.25

137.75

140.25

150.75

112.5

83.5

113.25

64.25

110.75

GOA

-

110.75

135.75

126.25

139.75

-

-

-

-

-

GUJARAT

135

113.5

135

135.75

144

83.75

60.75*

95

77.25*

99.75

HARYANA

117.5

-

131.25

134.5

143.5

64.5*

60.5

108.5

61*

106

HIMACHAL PRADESH

124.75

116

134

136

145.25

75.75

#

-

-

86.75

JAMMU & KASHMIR

115

-

124

-

139.25

-

-

-

-

-

JHARKHAND

-

-

-

-

138.25

-

-

-

-

-

KARNATAKA

125

119.5

137

134

147.5

115.75

69.5

114.25

74.75*

96.5

KERALA

124.5

97.25

136.5

118

141.75

-

-

-

72.5*

112.5

MADHYA PRADESH

132

115.25

138

140.75

148

105

88.25*

-

72.75*

100.5

MAHARASHTRA

131.5

119.5

136.25

133.5

144.75

122

96

111.25

72.75

95.25

NORTH EAST REGION

-

-

131.75

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ORISSA

123.5

113.25

139.25

139.75

147.25

-

-

121.25

-

111.25

PUDDUCHERRY

117.75

-

134.5

115.25

144.25

62.25*

-

-

-

91.75*

PUNJAB

120.5

-

129.75

136.25

147.5

-

65*

-

61.25*

96.5

RAJASTHAN

125.5

119.75

136.5

137.25

146.5

-

69.75

120

-

107.5

TAMILNADU

124.75

117.5

142 $

129.75

142

111

60.5*

121.5

62*

88.75

TELANGANA

134.75

-

140.25

140

143.75

-

72

-

-

93.25

UTTAR PRADESH

122

-

135.75

138

148

127.25

85

-

-

117.75

UTTARAKHAND

127.25

-

133

-

148

-

-

-

-

106

WEST BENGAL & SIKKIM

125.75

118

136

132.5

145.5

108.25

87

106

60*

100.25

- No vacancy * All qualified candidates are merit listed, hence list cannot be extended. $ At par with UR Category. # No candidates qualified.

NOTE: The candidature of all the candidates shortlisted for Phase III Computer Skill Test for the post of UDC is purely provisional. If at any stage it is found that the candidate is not fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the post or has appeared in the Phase I and/or Phase II Examination in violation of the instructions, his/her candidature shall be summarily rejected.

What next after ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2?

Candidates shortlisted in the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 will be called for ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-3 Computer Skill Test. Candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-III Computer Skill Test in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – II Mains Examination. Phase-1 Prelims exam was qualifying in nature and the marks obtained in Prelims have not be considered for final merit.

