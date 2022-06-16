ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Final Cut-off Marks: Check Region-wise & Category-wise

ESIC UDC Mains Cut-off 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) successfully conducted the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 on 30th April 2022. The ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam was successfully held on 19th March 2022. For the Phase-II Mains Exam, a total of 20,681 candidates were shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I Preliminary Exam.

ESIC UDC Mains Result 2022 has been released on 16th June 2022. For the Phase-III Computer Skill Test, a total of 10,222 candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Phase-II Mains Exam. The exam date for the Phase-III Computer Skill Test is yet to be announced.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Background

ESIC is conducting the ESIC 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates were asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains. Shortlisted candidates now will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test.

In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Final Cut-off Marks State & Category-wise.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date 9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result 13th April 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date 22nd April 2022 to 30th April 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains. A total of 20,681 candidates on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Preliminary Exam will now appear for ESIC UDC Phase 2 Mains Exam.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase II: Mains Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of questions. Max.Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 4 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

NOTE:

(i) Marks obtained in the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will also include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Mains Exam will be 2 hours. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 1 mark for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

ESIC UDC Mains Qualifying Marks 2022

The marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-III Computer Skill Test in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – II Main Examination.

Category Minimum Marks % Minimum Qualifying Marks out of 200 General (UR) 45% 90 OBC & EWS 40% 80 SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen (EXS) 35% 70 PWD 30% 60

ESIC UDC Mains Cut-Off 2022: Region-wise and Category-wise

Region SC ST OBC EWS UR PwBD- A PwBD- B PwBD- C PwBD- D&E Ex- Servicemen ANDHRA PRADESH - - 131.25 128.25 145.5 - 61.25 - - 84.25* BIHAR 111.25 - - 136 138 - - 99.5 85.5* 109 CHHATISGARH 126.25 - - 135 142.75 - 77.75* - - 101.5 DELHI 125.75 119.25 137.75 140.25 150.75 112.5 83.5 113.25 64.25 110.75 GOA - 110.75 135.75 126.25 139.75 - - - - - GUJARAT 135 113.5 135 135.75 144 83.75 60.75* 95 77.25* 99.75 HARYANA 117.5 - 131.25 134.5 143.5 64.5* 60.5 108.5 61* 106 HIMACHAL PRADESH 124.75 116 134 136 145.25 75.75 # - - 86.75 JAMMU & KASHMIR 115 - 124 - 139.25 - - - - - JHARKHAND - - - - 138.25 - - - - - KARNATAKA 125 119.5 137 134 147.5 115.75 69.5 114.25 74.75* 96.5 KERALA 124.5 97.25 136.5 118 141.75 - - - 72.5* 112.5 MADHYA PRADESH 132 115.25 138 140.75 148 105 88.25* - 72.75* 100.5 MAHARASHTRA 131.5 119.5 136.25 133.5 144.75 122 96 111.25 72.75 95.25 NORTH EAST REGION - - 131.75 - - - - - - - ORISSA 123.5 113.25 139.25 139.75 147.25 - - 121.25 - 111.25 PUDDUCHERRY 117.75 - 134.5 115.25 144.25 62.25* - - - 91.75* PUNJAB 120.5 - 129.75 136.25 147.5 - 65* - 61.25* 96.5 RAJASTHAN 125.5 119.75 136.5 137.25 146.5 - 69.75 120 - 107.5 TAMILNADU 124.75 117.5 142 $ 129.75 142 111 60.5* 121.5 62* 88.75 TELANGANA 134.75 - 140.25 140 143.75 - 72 - - 93.25 UTTAR PRADESH 122 - 135.75 138 148 127.25 85 - - 117.75 UTTARAKHAND 127.25 - 133 - 148 - - - - 106 WEST BENGAL & SIKKIM 125.75 118 136 132.5 145.5 108.25 87 106 60* 100.25

- No vacancy * All qualified candidates are merit listed, hence list cannot be extended. $ At par with UR Category. # No candidates qualified.

NOTE: The candidature of all the candidates shortlisted for Phase III Computer Skill Test for the post of UDC is purely provisional. If at any stage it is found that the candidate is not fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the post or has appeared in the Phase I and/or Phase II Examination in violation of the instructions, his/her candidature shall be summarily rejected.

What next after ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2?

Candidates shortlisted in the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 will be called for ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-3 Computer Skill Test. Candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-III Computer Skill Test in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – II Mains Examination. Phase-1 Prelims exam was qualifying in nature and the marks obtained in Prelims have not be considered for final merit.