ESIC UP Region Paramedical Jobs 2023 Apply for 44 Vacancies

ESIC Uttar Pradesh Region Paramedical Recruitment for 44 Vacancies, Check Details

ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 for UP Region: ESIC released notification for 44 Paramedical on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for ESIC Recruitment 2023

ESIC Paramedical for UP Region
ESIC Paramedical for UP Region

ESIC Recruitment 2023: The Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the recruitment notification for 44 Paramedical vacancies for the Uttar Pradesh region on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will start from October 4 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is October 30. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - esic.gov.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a written exam and typing test. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023

ESIC notification for the recruitment of 9  Paramedical has been released for the UP region. The application process for the post started on October 4. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Career Counseling

ESIC Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Employee State Insurance Corporation

Posts Name

Paramedical

Region

Uttar Pradesh

Total Vacancies

44

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

September 29

Application Start Date

September 29

Application End Date

October 30, 2023

Selection process

Written Exam

Typing Test

ESIC Paramedical Notification PDF

Candidates can download the ESIC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 44 Vacancies announced. Download the official notification of ESIC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Paramedical for UP Region

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For ESIC?

Candidates can fill out the ESIC application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. The application fee for SC/ST/PwBDs/Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen is Rs 250 which will get refunded after deducting bank charges once the candidate gets appears in the written examination. Category wise application fees is listed below

Category

Application Fees

SC/ST/PwBDs/Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen

250

All Other Categories

500

Vacancies For ESIC Paramedical

A total of 44 Vacancies were announced by ESIC for Paramedical. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Post

Number of Vacancies

Dental Mechanic

2

ECG Technician

4

Junior Radiographer

14

Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist

13

Medical Record Assistant

1

OT Assistant

5

Radiographer

4

Social Guide/Social Worker

1

What is the ESIC Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for ESIC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the ESIC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Check the table below for education qualification and age limit



Post

Age Limit

Educational Qualification

Dental Mechanic

Between 18 and 25 years

10+2 or equivalent qualification with Science from a government recognized Board or School.

Diploma (two years duration) in Dental Mechanics from an institute recognized by the Dental council of India for such purpose

Should be registered with the Dental Council.

Two years’ experience in the

relevant field from recognized

hospital.

ECG Technician

Between 18 and 25 years

10+2 in Science or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Two years Diploma in ECG from Central or State Government or AICTE recognized institute

Junior Radiographer

Between 18 and 25 years

12th class pass with Science from a recognized Board. Certificate or Diploma in Radiography (Two years Duration) from a recognized Institute

Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist

Between 18 and 25 years

12th class pass with Science subjects from recognized Board

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technologist from any Government recognized institution with one-year relevant experience.

Desirable qualification:

Bachelor Degree in Medical Laboratory Science

Medical Record Assistant

Between 18 and 25 years

12th class pass from a recognize Board or University.

Certificate of Medical Record Technician training from a recognized institute.

A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute correspond to 10500 key depressions per hour or 9000 key depressions on an average of 5 key depressions for each word

OT Assistant

Not exceeding 32 years.

Senior Secondary/10+2 with Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board with one-year experience in O.T. of a recognized Hospital

Radiographer

Between 18 and 25 years

12th class pass with Science from a recognized Board.

Diploma or Certificate in Radiography Two years Duration) from a recognized Institute 

One-year experience in Radiography in recognized Hospital or Medical Institute

Social Guide/Social Worker

Not exceeding 37 years

Degree/Diploma in social work from a Central Govt./State government/AICTE recognized Institution preferably with one year experience in family planning, social work/Health education/Training

ESIC Paramedical Selection Process

The ESIC 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Written Test
  2. Typing Test

Paramedical Salary

The selected candidates will get the pay on different pay scale. The pay for each post is tabulated below

Post

Salary

Dental Mechanic

 Level-5 (29200- 92300) in a pay matrix

ECG Technician

Level-4 (25500- 81100) in a pay matrix

Junior Radiographer

Level-3 in the pay matrix (21,700- 69,100)

Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist

Level-5 (29200-92300) in a pay matrix

Medical Record Assistant

Level-2 (19,900- 63,200)

OT Assistant

Level-3 in the pay matrix (21,700- 69,100)

Radiographer

Level-5 (29200- 92300) in a pay matrix

Social Guide/Social Worker

Level-4 (25500- 81100) in a pay matrix

Steps to Apply for the ESIC Paramedical

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - esic.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to submit an online application  

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Save the number for future reference.

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 be released?

The ESIC Recruitment 2023 for Paramedical in UP regions is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 44 posts. The application process started on September 29.

How many posts have been announced in ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023?

A total of 44 posts have been announced in the ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 notification in the UP region

What is the age limit to apply for Paramedical Recruitment 2023?

The candidates applying for posts should not be less than 18 years old and more than 37 years old (varies as per the posts). However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the ESIC Paramedical Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for ESIC Recruitment 2023 based on two steps i.e. written test and typing test. A detailed process is given in the above article.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next