FACT Admit Card 2020 for MT, Technician, Steno and Other Released @fact.co.in, Download Here

FACT Admit Card 2020: Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) has released the admit card for the post of Computer Based Test (Online Test) for the post of Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Management Trainee, Technician, Draughtsman, Craftsman Fitter Cum Mechanic, Craftsman Instrumentation, Assistant General, Assistant Finance, Stenographer, Depot Assistant and Canteen Supervisor.

Candidates can download FACT Admit Card from FACT official website www.fact.co.in. FACT Admit Card Download Link is also given below. Candidates are required to login in the link using their credentials.

FACT Admit Card Download 2020

FACT Online Test will be conducted on 15 February (Saturday) and 16 February (Sunday) 2020. The on line test will consist of 2 parts. Part I- Aptitude & Reasoning, and Part II- Subject knowledge. The questions will be multiple-choice, objective type and prepared in English and Hindi. Negative marks will be applicable for wrong answers.

As per the official website “Candidates should carry FACT Hall Ticket (with photograph and signature) and one of the following valid photo identification card in original viz. Electoral ID, Passport, Aadhar card, Driving license, while reporting for the Online test. Candidates reporting without the downloaded hall ticket and identity proof as specified above shall not be allowed to take the test”

How to Download FACT Admit Card 2020?