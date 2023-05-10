Failed in TS SSC Results? Check Here BSE Telangana 10th Supplementary 2023 Exam Date Updates

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has declared the class 10th results on May 10, 2023. Candidates who failed the TS SSC board exams can appear for supplementary exams by registering at i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in. Check details here

Manabadi TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has declared the Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in online mode. If any student fails in one or more subjects, there's no need to worry, these students will get a second chance to clear class 10th examination without wasting the whole year. These students can apply for TS SSC supplementary exams by registering themselves from the official websites.

It is expected that the Telangana class 10th supplementary exams will be conducted from June 14, 2023 and the supplementary exam will be held between June 14 to 22, 2023. The complete schedule regarding the supply exam will be released by the TS board soon.

As per the available data, this year over 4 lakh students have appeared for the Telangana TS SSC exams. The examination authority conducted the TS class 10th exams from April 3 to 13, 2023. In order to get the Manabadi TS SSC results, students can visit the official websites i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in to get their scores. Students are required to enter the required login credentials including hall ticket number to download the marks memo.

TS SSC Supplementary Exams 2023 Dates

Candidates who are applying for the BSE Telangana supplementary exams can check the expected dates mentioned in the table given below:

Events Dates TS SSC Supplementary Exam dates From June 14 to 22, 2023 (Expected) Last date to pay TS Inter Supplementary exam fees To be announced

TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023: Fee Details

Students applying for the BSE Telangana SSC Supplementary exams need to make the payment of application fee. As per the previous year, the exam fee is given in the table below:

Particular Amount For 1 to 3 subjects Rs 110 For more than 3 subjects Rs 125

How to apply for TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023?

Students applying for the TS Board class 10th supplementary exams can go through the steps given below to know the Telangana board SSC supplementary process:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Telangana board i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on class 10th supplementary application form links available

Step 3: Register by entering the required login details

Step 4: Fill out all the details as asked in the TS SSC supplementary application form 2023

Step 5: Now, upload all the valid documents as asked in the prescribed format and submit the given application fee

Step 6: Cross-check the TS class 10 supplementary application form 2023 and then click on submit

Step 7: Download the Telangana class 10 supplementary form and take a few printouts of it for future use

