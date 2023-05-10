TS SSC Results 2023: Key Points for Manabadi Telangana 10th Result Online, Trend Analysis and Stats, Check now

Board of Secondary Education, Telangana announce TS SSC or Class 10th board exam results 2023, May 10, (today). The board websites to check results - bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in. Read for reevaluation, supplementary, pass percent, and result highlights.

TS SSC Result 2023 is available to download on the official website @bse.telangan.gov.in. Students in class ten who took the TS SSC Board Exam 2023 can check their TS SSC Results 2023 which has been declared on May 10th (today at 12 pm). Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the TS Class 10 result at 12 pm. The result has been announced at the official website bse.telangana.gov.in. or bseresults.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can access TS SSC Results 2023 by using the exam roll number.

LATEST UPDATE: TS SSC results 2023 result time is 12 pm and it will be declared at bse.telangan.gov.in

TS SSC results 2023 website: The list of official websites to check and download Telangana 10th results

bse.telangana.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in 2023

results.cgg.gov.in 2023

TS SSC results 2023: How to check

Visit Official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in Click on the TS SSC results 2023 link Enter the exam hall ticket/roll number Telangana SSC 10th 2023 results will get displayed Download TS SSC result 2023 and take a printout

TS SSC 10th board exam 2023 via SMS: In case websites not working

Type a message in this format: TS10ROLL NUMBER.

Now send it to the number provided by the board i.e. 56263.

TS SSC Result 2023: How many candidates appeared in the TS Class 10th annual exam

As purported by the media, around 4.90 lakh students registered for class 10 exams this year.

TS SSC results BSE Telangana 2023: What is passing marks in TS SSC

To pass the exams, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. If any candidate scores less than 33 marks in any subject out of the total marks 100 to be declared not qualified in the TS SSC exam 2023.

TS SSC Result Marks Memo 2023: How to download and Memo Sample Copy

To download TS SSC Result Marks Memo visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in and look for the ‘Download Result Section’. To find the TS SSC Result 2023 link, enter your login credentials ‘Hall Ticket Number’ on the page that opens, and submit them to view and download your results and download your TS SSC Marks memo. Another link to check results is - bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Results 2023 10th Class marks memo: The TS SSC Result 2023 mark memo contains the subjects wise and grades obtained and candidates' details. Also, the marks memo tells whether candidates passed or failed.

TS SSC Results BSE Telangana Manabadi: How to understand the TS SSC grading system

The TS SSC grading system is explained below with respect to Abbreviation and Grade Points'.

Grade Point Grade Marks in Other Subjects Marks in 2nd Language 10 A1 91-100 90-100 9 A2 81-90 79-89 8 B1 71-80 68-78 7 B2 61-70 57-67 6 C1 51-60 46-56 5 C2 41-50 35-45 4 D 35-40 20-34 - E 0-34 00-19

TS 10th Class Result 2023 Verification: How to apply and fee

Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks in TS SSC 2023 exam can apply for verification. The TS 10th result 2023 verification process is mentioned below. The application fee for TS SSC verification is Rs. 1000 per paper for verification and Rs. 500 per paper for recounting through challan.

How to apply for verification: Along with the marks verification application form, a candidate has to enclose one self-addressed envelope without stamps, a cover with the address of the Headmaster concerned, a xerox copy of the hall ticket and a provisional mark sheet of Telangana SSC result 2023. The duly filled and attested form should be forwarded by the Headmaster of the school concerned at counters specified by the District Educational officers concerned.

TS SSC 2023 Result Verification Date: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education - TBSE releases the TS SSC Result 2023 for verification in August 2023.

TS SSC Result 2023: If failed to quality apply for supplementary exams

Students who fail in one or more subjects can apply for supplementary exams to reappear for exams. The TS SSC supplementary exams will be conducted in July 2023. Candidates who have failed in TSSSC can apply for supplementary exams through their respective schools before the last date. And, the result will be declared in August.

TS SSC Result 2023: Analysis of Appeared Vs Passed; Overall, Girls, Boys Pass Percent

TS SSC (10th) exam is taken by nearly 5.5 lakh students every year. Based on TS SSC result analysis 2023, girls outperformed boys with a higher pass per cent. In 2022, girls' pass per cent was 92 while boys' pass per cent was 88. Last year, the overall TS SSC pass percentage was 90.

TS SSC Result 2023: Last 10 years result analysis

Years Appeared TS SSC Girls pass % TS SSC Boys pass % TS SSC Overall pass % 2023 2022 5,03,579 92 88 90 2021 5,21,073 100 100 100 2020 5,34,903 100 100 100 2019 5,46,728 94 91 92 2018 5,38,867 85 82 84 2017 5,38,226 85 83 84 2016 5,55,265 86 85 87 2015 5,62,792 77 72 74 2014 5,82,388 82 74 78

TS SSC Results 2023 FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Some of the most asked questions and answers on Manabadi TS SSC results 2023.

Question 1: What are the official websites to check TS SSC result 2023?

Answer: The official websites to check result are - bse.telangana.gov.in / tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ results.cgg.gov.in

Question 2: What is the result time of TS SSC results 2023?

Answer: The TS SSC result time is 12 pm.

Question 3: Who will announce the TS SSC Result 2023?

Answer: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the TS Class 10 result at 12 pm through a official website - bse.telangana.gov.in

Question 4: What are the pass marks in SSC Telangana?

Answer: To pass the exams, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall.

Question 5: How can I check my 10th TS result?

Answer: Visit Official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in and click on the TS SSC result 2023 link. After entering the hall ticket number Telangana SSC 10th 2023 results will get displayed.