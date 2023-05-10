bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in, results.bsetelangana.org and Other Direct Links to Check TS 10th Results 2023

TS 10th SSC Results 2023: Get list of websites to Check Manabadi SSC results link here. Stay here to check Telangana board 10th result online link at Jagran Josh.

TS 10th SSC Results 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana will release the class 10th result today. As per the update, the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the Telangana SSC result at 12 PM. Students can download their SSC marks memo online at the official websites: bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.

Apart from these websites, students can also check their Manabadi Telangana SSC 10th result at telangana10.jagranjosh.com. Students have to use their roll number, hall ticket number to download their TS SSC results BSE Telangana.

As per media updates, nearly 4.90 lakh students registered for class 10 exams this year. In 2022, a total of 2,23,799 boys passed out of 2,55,433 from those who appeared. Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 92.45%.

Where To Check TS SSC Results 2023 Manabadi?

Around 4.9 lakh students can check and download their TS class 10th exam results in online mode at different websites. The result can be checked at the official websites that have been provided below:

S.No. TS SSC Result Links and Websites 1 bse.telangana.gov.in 2 bseresults.telangana.gov.in 3 results.bsetelangana.org

Where to get Telangana SSC Results 2023 Link, if the official website crashes?

After the announcement of the result, there might be chances that the official website crashes due to heavy traffic. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these Jagran Josh websites too:

telangana10.jagranjosh.com

How To Check BSE Telangana TS SSC Results in Offline mode?

Students can also check the Telangana Board class 10th result in offline mode via SMS. They can check their marks through SMS by following the steps given below:

Result Name Format Send To TS SSC Result TS10ROLL NUMBER 56263

How To Download SSC Marks Memo TS Online?

Students have to visit the official website to download their Manabadi SSC marks memo. They can check below through the steps to know how to download it:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, find SSC result link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number and submit the details

Step 5: Telangana SSC result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference

