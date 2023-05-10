TS SSC Toppers List 2023: 86 Percent Students Pass, Check Telangana 10th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, District-wise Result Update

Manabadi TS SSC result 2023 has been announced for over 4 lakh students today. They can check the toppers list, pass percentage and other result statistics here

TS SSC Toppers List 2023: The Board of School Education, Telangana (BSE) has announced the class 10th result today. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 86%. As per the data, the pass percentage for boys is 84.68% and for girls, it is 88.53%. The overall pass percentage is 86%. Along with the announcement of results, the authorities has released the Telangana TS SSC toppers list and other result statistics. The Manabadi TS 10th result has been announced for approx 4.94 lakh students.

The TS SSC topper list have information about the rank, topper’s name and marks obtained by them. Last year, the board did not release the Manabadi TS 10th toppers list. However, this year, it is being expected that the board might not announce the name of the SSC toppers. But till now, board officials have not announced the TS SSC Toppers 2023 list. We will update the TS SSC 10th Toppers list containing the name, score, roll number, gender, school, and district name.

Manabadi TS SSC 2023: Overall pass percentage is 86.6%

TS SSC Results: Girls outperform boys by 3.85 Per Cent in Telangana 10th exam

Total students appeared: 4,94,504

Pass Percentage: 86%

Girls Pass Percentage: 88.53%

Boys Pass Percentage: 84.68%

TS 10th Results 2023: Nirmal District tops with 99 Pass Per Cent

In the TS SSC Result 2023, Nirmal district has secured the highest pass percentage at 99%, followed by Kumram Bheem Asifabad at 98.7% and Vikarabad district recorded the lowest pass percentage at 59.4%.

BSE Telangana SSC Topper List 2023: Who Tops Manabadi Class 10th Result

The board announces the names of the SSC toppers list along with the result. Students can check below the list of TS 10th toppers, once available.

TS SSC Result 2023 Statistics

As per reports, this year over 4 lakh students registered for the board exam. Check table below for more details:

TS SSC Results Manabadi Result Statistics

Students can check here class 10th result statistics of the past few years. They can check below the table for complete details: