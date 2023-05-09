TS SSC Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Manabadi Telangana SSC Result Tomorrow at 12 PM, Check at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education, Telangana is expected to announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results on May 10, 2023. As per media reports, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the TS SSC result in press conference at 12 PM. Over 7 lakh students can download their Manabadi Telangana class 10th marks memo at these websites: bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in and telangana10.jagranjosh.com. This year, TS SSC class 10 exams were conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023.
In 2022, the board declared the SSC result on June 30. Last year, a total of 5,03,579 students appeared for the exam, out of which 4,53,201. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 90%. Talking about district-wise pass percentage, Siddipet was on top followed by Nirmal and Ranga Reddy at 2nd and 3rd position.
Check Latest Updates on TS SSC Result 2023 Here!
What is the passing marks in Manabadi TS SSC Results 2023?
To pass in the board exams, students need to score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall.
Telangana board 10th toppers list 2023
Whether Telangana board 10th result 2023 toppers list will be released or not is yet not disclosed. However, as per past trends, the board might not release TS class 10 topper's names this time too.
BSE Telangana SSC results 2023 to be announced at press conference
As per updates, this year too BSE Telangana SSC results 2023 will likely be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be conducted by the Board officials. However, there is no official update on the same.
Manabadi TS SSC Results 2023 at bse.telangana.gov.in
Once released, the TS SSC result will be available at the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.
What login credentials are required to check BSE Telangana SSC Results 2023?
In order to check the TS SSC 10th results students have to enter the hall ticket number and other required details. The hall ticket number will be mentioned on their exam admit card.
What details will be mentioned in SSC Marks Memo TS?
After the release of result, students must go through the details mentioned on the Manabadi Telangana SSC marks memo. It is expected that the following information will be provided on it:
How To Check SSC Results 2023 Online?
Students have to visit the official website to check their class 10th results. They can check below through the steps to know how to download the Telangana marks memo:
Where to Check BSE Telangana TS SSC Results 2023?
The TS class 10 results 2022 is announced on the official website. Students will also be provided with the direct link to check the Manabadi TS SSC result on this page. They can also visit the list of websites provided below to check the result:
When will TS Manabadi SSC Results 2023 be announced?
As per media reports, the class 10th result is expected to be announced on May 10, 2023. Students can download their TS SSC marks memo online at the official websites: bse.telangana.gov.in or at bseresults.telangana.gov.in.
