TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Telangana 10th Toppers, Latest News and Updates

TS SSC Result 2023 Date & Time: BSE is expected to release the class 10th result in May 2023 on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. Check the latest news here

TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana will declare class 10th result online for all the students. As per some media reports, the Telangana SSC result is expected to be announced by May 2023. Students can check and download their Manabadi TS SSC marks memo at: bse.telangana.gov.in. They need to use their hall ticket number to download TS SSC result. As of now, the board is conducting the class 10th exam from April 3 to 13, 2023. Soon after that, BSE will announce the TS SSC result 2023 date and time. Last year, the board declared the SSC result on June 30. Last year, a total of 5,03,579 students appeared for the exam, out of which 4,53,201. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 90%. Talking about district-wise pass percentage, Siddipet was on top followed by Nirmal and Ranga Reddy at 2nd and 3rd position.

TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time

BSE releases the Telangana 10th result 2023 date and time through an official notification. Here, students can check below the table to know the upcoming event related of SSC result:

Events Dates Telangana 10th exam date April 3 to 13, 2023 TS SSC result May 2023 TS 10th re-evaluation result June 2023 TS SSC supplementary exams result July 2023

Official Links To Check TS SSC Result 2023 Online

It is expected that this year too, over 5 lakh students are appearing for TS class 10th exam. Once released, students can check the Manabadi TS SSC result online or via SMS. However, there are chances that the official website might not work due to heavy traffic. So, in that case, students or parents can check these alternative websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

How to Check Manabadi TS SSC Result 2023 Online?

Like last year, the board is expected to announce the SSC result via press conference. Soon after that the result link will be activated at the official websites. Students can go through the steps to know how to check Telangana 10th result online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS SSC result

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number and captcha code

Step 5: The result pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout or screenshot and save it for future references

TS SSC Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for verification of their marks. They can apply for the same through their respective schools. They will have to fill out the form and pay the requisite fee of Rs. 1000 per paper for verification and Rs. 500 per paper for recounting through challan. Along with the application form, they also have to enclose one self-addressed envelope without stamps, a cover with the address of the Headmaster concerned, a xerox copy of the hall ticket and a provisional mark sheet of Telangana SSC result 2023. After the verification and recounting, the board is likely to release the TS SSC re-evaluated result in June/July.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023

Students who are unable to clear one or two subject papers can apply for supplementary exams. The Telangana 10th supplementary exam is another chance that is given to students to save their academic year. They can apply for this through their respective schools before the last date. It is expected that the supplementary exams will be conducted in June and the results can be announced by July. However, an official update is still awaited.

Previous Year Manabadi TS Class 10th Statistics

In 2022, 90% of students passed in Telangana SSC exam. The girl’s and boy’s pass percentage was recorded at 92.45% and 87.61% respectively. Go through the table to know the overall pass percentage, the number of students who appeared and other statistics details:

Years Overall pass % Girls pass % Boys pass % No. of students appeared 2022 90% 92.45% 87.61% 5,03,579 2021 100% 100% 100% 521073 2020 100% 100% 100% 535000 2019 92.43% 93.68% 91.15% 546728 2018 83.78% 85.14% 82.46% 538867 2017 84.15% 85.37% 82.95% 538226 2016 86.57% 85.63% 84.7% 555265 2015 74.3% 77% 71.8% 562792 2014 77.7% 81.6% 74.3% 582388

TS SSC Result Topper List

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana releases the list of toppers for class 10th along with the result. However, last year board did not release any TS SSC toppers list but this time it can be released, an official confirmation is still awaited. The toppers list is expected to include names, marks, district and name of the school. Students can check Manabadi TS 10th toppers list at the official website, once released.

Also Read: AP EAMCET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule Here