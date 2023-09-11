Fast Percentage calculations in mind using Mental Maths: Calculate almost any percentage in your mind. Simple tricks to calculate percentages like 10%, 20%, 75% and more mentally.

Fast Percentage Calculations in Mind Using Mental Maths

In real life there are many scenarios where we calculate percentages in our minds, for example the amount of discount on goods, tips at restaurants and many more. Have you wondered, if you could calculate all these percentages mentally then you will save a lot of time. Even during exams you can save time if you know the tricks of calculating percentages mentally.

Percentage is a number or ratio that represents a fraction of 100. The word percent means per 100. It is represented by the symbol “%”.

How to calculate the percentage of a number?

To calculate the percentage of a number,

Q% of Number = Y

where Y is the required percentage.

Replace % sign by 1/100.

Q/100 * Number = Y

Easy and Simple Tricks to Calculate Percentages Mentally

100% of a number is the number itself. For example: 100 % of 53 = 100/100 x 53 = 53.

1% of a number is 1/100th of the number. For example: 1% of 400 = 1/100 x 400 = 4

2% of a number is double of 1% of the number. For example: 2% of 300 = 2 x (1/100 of 300) = 2 x 3 = 6.

10% of a number is 1/10th of the number. For example: 10% of 25 = 1/10 x 25 = 2.5.

5% of a number is half of 10% of the number. For example: 5% of 40 = ½ x (1/10 x 40) = ½ x 4 = 2.

20% of a number is double of 10% of the number. For example: 20% of 50 = 2 x (1/10 x 50) = 2 x 5 = 10.

50% of a number is ½ of the number. For example: 50% of 200 = ½ x 200 = 100.

25% of a number is ¼ of the number. For example: 25% of 80 = ¼ x 80 = 20.

75% of a number is 3 times 1/4 th of a number (75% = 3 x 25% of the number). For example: 75% of 120 = 3 x ( ¼ x 120) = 3 x 30 = 90.

200% of a number is double the number. For example: 200% of 500 = 2 x 500 = 1000.

x% of y = y% of x. For example: 5% of 20 = 1 and 20% of 5 = 1

Practice Questions

75% of 360 = ________ 10% of 25 = ________ 50% of 68 = ________ 20% of 150 = ________ 5% of 800 = ________

The above tricks will help you solve almost any percentage questions mentally.

