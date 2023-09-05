Mental Maths Tricks - Calculate Faster Than A Calculator in Just 1 Second

Mental Maths tricks for students to calculate faster than the calculator: Do you face problems while performing mathematical calculations? This article will help you learn some of the tricks to perform calculations in a fraction of a second.

Solving maths problems in seconds is every student’s dream. This dream can come true if you know some of the tricks to perform calculations quickly, even faster than the calculator. In this article we will learn some of the mental maths tricks that will help you solve complex calculations in 1 second. So let's get started.

Trick 1 - 2-digit Multiplication with 11

The method that we learn in school is a long multiplication method. But this method is very time consuming. SO let’s learn a much faster way to multiply a 2-digit number by 11.

Question - 36 x 11

Step 1 - Write 3 and 6 as shown below.

Step 2 - In between 3 and 6, write the sum of 3 and 6 (9).

Step 3 - Write the final answer.

This trick will help you solve the 2-digit multiplication with 11 in one second. Isn't it great!!

What happens if the sum of the two digits is more than 10?

Let’s see another example

Question - 48 x 11

Step 1 - Write 4 and 8 as shown below.

Step 2 - In between 4 and 8, write the sum of 4 and 8 (12).

Step 3 - Add 1 to 4, so 4 becomes 5.

Step 4 - Write the final answer

Isn't it easy!!

Trick 2 - 3-digit Multiplication with 11

Question - 324 x 11

Step 1 - Write 3 and 4 as shown below.

Step 2 - Add 3 and 2 and add 2 and 4 and write as shown below.

Step 3 - Write the final answer.

That was so quick!

Trick 3 - Square of a number that ends with 5

Question - 35 x 35

Step 1 - Multiply 3 with its successor (4) and write as shown below.

Step 2 - Multiply 5 by 5 and write as shown below.

Step 3 - Write the final answer.

The above trick holds true for any two 2-digit numbers which have the same digit at tens place and the digits at ones place adds up to 10.

Try solving 44 x 46. It took a second to solve. Right?

Practice Questions

75 x 75 153 x 11 52 x 58 29 x 11

You can gain mastery in the above tricks if you solve multiple questions using these tricks. Practice is the key, if you want to gain good marks in your maths exam.

Hope you enjoyed the mental maths tricks.

