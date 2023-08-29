Simple and Easy Tricks to Remember Trigonometric Formulas

Do you face difficulty memorising trigonometric formulas? Here are some quick and easy tips and tricks to learn these formulas.

Trigonometry is the branch of mathematics that explains the relationship between sides and angles of a triangle.

In a right angled triangle the three sides are perpendicular, base and hypotenuse, as shown in the image below.

There are three main trigonometric functions - Sine θ (sin θ), Cosine θ (cos θ) and Tangent θ (tan θ).

Sin θ - Ratio of Perpendicular to Hypotenuse

Cos θ - Ratio of Base to Hypotenuse

Tan θ - Ratio of Perpendicular to Base

Tips and Tricks to Learn Trigonometric Formulas and Signs Easily

There are few easy ways to learn the trigonometric formulas and their signs in each quadrant.

1.Pandit Badri Prasad Har Har Bole

P from Pandit is for Perpendicular and H from Har is for Hypotenuse, B from Badri is for Base and H from Har (in the middle) is for Hypotenuse and P from Prasad is for Perpendicular and B from Bole is for Base (reference image below).



2. Some People Have Curly Brown Hair Turned Permanently Black

S from Some is for Sin, P from People is for Perpendicular and H from Have is for Hypotenuse, C from Curly is for Cos, B from Brown is for Base and H from Hair is for Hypotenuse and T from Turned is for Tan, P from Permanently is for Perpendicular and B from Black is for Base (reference image below).

3. Add Sugar To Coffee (ASTC)

There are four quadrants and ASTC techniques helps you remember if a trigonometric function is positive or negative in each quadrant.

ADD - All (Sin, Cos, Tan) are positive

SUGAR - Sin is positive, Cos and Tan are negative

TO - Tan is positive, Sin and Cos are negative

COFFEE - Cos is positive, Sin and Tan are negative

Important Trigonometry Formulas

S.no Property Mathematical value 1 sin θ Perpendicular/Hypotenuse 2 cos θ Base/Hypotenuse 3 tan θ Perpendicular/Base 4 cot θ Base/Perpendicular 5 cosec θ Hypotenuse/Perpendicular 6 sec θ Hypotenuse/Base

Reciprocal Trigonometry Formulas

S.no Identity Relation 1 tan θ sin θ /cos θ 2 cot θ cos θ /sin θ 3 cosec θ 1/sin θ 4 sec θ 1/cos θ

Hope this helps you memorise trigonometric basic formulas and their signs in each quadrant.

Also Read

Tricky Math Riddle: Test Your Wits By Finding The Next Number In The Series In 41 Seconds!

Seating Arrangement Question With Answer - Only Brilliant Minds Can Solve This