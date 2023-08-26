Tricky Math Riddle: Test Your Wits By Finding The Next Number In The Series 41 Seconds!

Number Series Math Riddles for Students: Check your intelligence level by cracking this number series math puzzle in 41 seconds. Only a true genius can find the next number.

Tricky Math Riddles: Solving Riddles and puzzles is a fun way to stimulate your mind. It is exciting and can help improve your concentration, problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and creativity.

In today's digital world, when our brain is constantly blitzed with information, it's paramount to find ways to challenge ourselves mentally. Otherwise, the mind gets slow, and the person gets dull.

There’s nothing better than riddles and puzzles to get your brain back on track. Solving riddles and puzzles can also help improve your mood and reduce stress. It is a certified dopamine booster.

Here at Jagran Josh, we bring you the following math riddle on the number series, that’s bound to turn your brain to mush and also lift your mood. These puzzles are aimed at students and adults both.

So without further delay, dive in to have a good time and exercise your brain.

Math Riddle On Number Series: Find The Next Number in 41 Seconds

Number Series Math Riddle Solution

Hopefully, you had fun solving this number series riddle and did it under the time limit. Now, it’s time to check the solution. The missing number in the central circle is 72.

Don’t be surprised, many people failed to find the answer. Refer to the below method to learn how to crack this number series riddle.

The numbers in the circle seem completely random at first glance, but if you perform the basic arithmetic operations: addition, subtraction, multiplication and subtraction, you’ll notice the pattern.

Here are the steps to reach the solution.

- Observe the first circle and pair the opposites 7 & 6, and 8 & 4.

- Add the first pair and square the result. You get (7 + 6)2 = 132 = 169

- Now repeat the same process for the second pair. You get (8 + 4)2 = 122 = 144

- Now subtract the difference between the squares of the sums of the opposite pairs on the circles.

- 169 - 144 = 25

Similarly for the second circle:

(11 + 3)2 = 142 = 196

(9 + 6)2 = 152 = 225

225 - 196 = 29.

And finally coming to Circle Three:

= (10 + 1)2 - (5 + 2)2

= 112 - 72

= 121 - 49

= 72

There’s your answer.

Did you get the same answer? If so, congratulations. You’re definitely a genius and keep up the good work. For others, try to practice more such riddles and puzzles to improve your mind.

