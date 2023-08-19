You Would Make Einstein Proud If You Solve This Math Reasoning Puzzle In 23 Seconds 

Math Riddles for Students: Even Einstein would feel proud if you can crack this challenging tricky math riddle on fruit cost within 23 seconds. Do you have what it takes?

Tricky Math Riddles: There’s no better way to work your brain than putting it through a challenge like a riddle, brain teaser or any other puzzle. Have you ever noticed how lost you get while solving a complex question or puzzle? This process is what your mind is meant to do, but in today’s age, the brain is not getting enough exercise.

The overstimulation from social media and technology has dulled the senses. However, we bring you the following math riddles to boost your concentration, critical thinking and observation skills. Solving puzzles and math riddles also gives you a dopamine rush, making you feel good and overjoyed. Here at Jagran Josh, you can check out puzzles from all subjects and targeted towards all audiences. So without any delay, check out the following math riddle that’s going viral on the internet.

Let’s see if you have what it takes to solve it in 23 seconds.

Fruits Math Riddles for Students: Find the Cost Of Pear In 23 Seconds

Given above is a viral math riddle that has been fiddling with the minds of netizens.

Here’s a situation for you.

The cost of an apple is ₹40.

The cost of a banana is ₹60.

The cost of a watermelon is ₹80.

You have to figure out the cost of a pear.

This is not just a mathematical exercise. You need to use your common sense and reasoning ability as well.

And the catch is that you only have 23 seconds to find the correct answer.

Think it’s too easy for you?

Well, put that brain to the test then!

Fruits Math Riddle Solution

Hopefully, you had fun solving this fruit riddle and found the answer on time. Now, it's time to verify your answers.

The cost of the pear is ₹40.

If you observe the pattern of the three given fruits and their costs, you’ll find that it’s equal to the number of vowels in the fruit names.

Apple => a,e = 2 vowels

Cost = 2x 20 = ₹40

Similarly, Pear => e,a = 2 vowels.

Hence, the cost of 1 pear is also ₹40.

