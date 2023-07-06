Math Riddles For Students: We Bet You Can’t Solve this Logic-Based Number System Riddle in 30 Seconds!

Math Riddles for Class 8 Students: Only the brightest minds can crack this challenging logic-based math riddle on the number system. Do you think you’re up to the task? Dive in to find out.

Logical Math Riddles for 8th Class: There’s no better exercise for the brain than a creative puzzle. Have you ever found yourself scratching your head and spending hours on a single riddle, puzzle or brain teaser? Well, you’re not alone.

Nothing stimulates the mind more than a challenging riddle, and today we bring you one such riddle, that too mathematical in nature. Hopefully, your middle-school-level math knowledge is still competent enough.

So, without further ado, dive in to solve this mind-boggling math riddle based on logic and the number system.

Logical Math Riddles for Students

Riddles, puzzles, brain teasers and other logical tests are remarkable tools to gauge your intelligence, observation skills and common sense. Regularly solving riddles can enhance your creative thinking ability.

These fun and simple exercises can also provide respite from the over-stimulation of today’s digital world where everyone is constantly bombarded with information. If you seek something productive and entertaining at the same time, you’ve come to the right place.

Check out the above number system math riddle and try to solve it within 30 seconds. Even the brightest students fail to do so even the ones in grade 8 or above. Do you have what it takes to crack this logical math riddle?

Let’s find out!

Your time starts now!

Logical Math Riddle Solution

Hopefully, you had fun solving this math riddle and found the answer on time. Now, it's time to check the method to solve it.

Image Source: Reader's Digest

The answer to the number system math riddle is 6. Here’s how to solve it.

If you observe the series, you’ll find that the numbers follow the below pattern.

(Number 1 + Number 2) x 2 = Number(3)(4)

The sum of the first two cells of each row multiplied by 2 gives the number presented in the last two cells.

(3 + 2) x 2 = 10 (1 + 9) x 2 = 20 (0 + 8) x 2 = ? (7 + 5) x 2 = 24

The answer is (0 + 8) x 2 = 16.

Did you have fun solving this logical math riddle? Hopefully, you got the answer right and under the time limit. If not, we suggest you brush up on your mathematical concepts and keep practising.

